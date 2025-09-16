Submit Release
Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Robert Redford

Sacramento, California –Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Robert Redford, renowned actor and California Hall of Famer:

“Robert was one of the foremost actors of his generation, a champion of modern cinema and independent film, and a deeply good man. He was familiar with difficulty and unafraid of a challenge; he understood the complexities of life and found beauty in the small details. His care for the world we live in was reflected in his actions, through his environmental work, and through the Sundance Institute, where he nurtured new talent and fresh voices in the film industry. 

“A child of California, Robert was a man of boundless creativity and great empathy. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on through all those that he touched and the millions more he inspired.”

