Governor Newsom, First Partner join LA fire survivors Jude and Rebecca Kessler for 94th annual Capitol Tree lighting ceremony

Five-year-old twins Rebecca and Jude Kessler from Altadena receive services through the San Gabriel Pomona Regional Center (SG/PRC), which supported the family before and after the fire. Approximately 480,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities receive services from the state’s 21 regional centers, marking the 42nd consecutive year a regional center child has taken part in this cherished tradition.

Jude loves drawing, listening to music, and trains. At home, he wears his conductor hat. Rebecca chooses her preferred Santa hat and carries around a stuffed reindeer year-round. The twins’ participation in this year’s tree lighting highlights the importance of community support during emergencies. And for families that include individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, California’s regional centers are prepared to anticipate and meet their specific needs.

Jude and Rebecca began receiving Early Intervention Services through the regional center at age two. Diagnosed with autism, they became eligible for support provided through the Lanterman Developmental Disabilities Services Act. This past January, their Altadena family home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. SG/PRC has provided ongoing support and services to the twins during the crisis which have helped to bring routine, continued growth, and community.

“Jude and Rebecca embody the heart and hope of the holiday season. Despite facing challenges no child should encounter, their enthusiasm and curiosity shine through,” said Pete Cervinka, Director of DDS. “We are proud to have them represent Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities at this year’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.”