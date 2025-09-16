Payfederate Adds Salary.com CompAnalyst® Market Data to Its AI-Driven Compensation Platform

Easily map employer jobs to CAMD benchmark jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payfederate, the modern AI-powered compensation platform, announced today the integration of Salary.com’s CompAnalystMarket Data. Built on the industry’s most reliable job taxonomy and part of Salary.com’s Total Compensation Management platform, this partnership gives Payfederate clients the option to access one of the most trusted and comprehensive sources of HR-reported market data within the Payfederate ecosystem.With this integration, Payfederate customers can now tap into Salary.com’s high-precision market pricing data alongside Payfederate’s suite of tools for benchmarking, job architecture, salary range development, and compensation program design. The result: Payfederate’s AI-powered compensation management platform now offers direct access to Salary.com’s gold-standard market data.“We’re thrilled to partner with Payfederate to bring CompAnalyst Market Data to more organizations through their platform,” said Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Partnerships at Salary.com. “CompAnalyst Market Data delivers HR-vetted data refined over twenty-five years to support accurate compensation decisions organizations can trust. We’re proud to support Payfederate by offering best-in-class market data to their customers.”CompAnalyst Market Data addresses the universal business need for access to accurate, up-to-date market pricing information. CompAnalyst Market Data is a living database that continuously aggregates HR-reported data from thousands of organizations to create a complete and current market price for any given job.Payfederate’s AI-powered platform enhances any benchmarking dataset by enabling compensation leaders to automate job leveling, standardize job architectures, and generate intelligent salary ranges at scale. With embedded analytics, Payfederate helps users translate market data—whether from Salary.com, other providers, or custom surveys—into actionable pay structures.“This integration reflects our belief that great software and great data should work together seamlessly,” said Boyd Davis, CEO of Payfederate. “Our customers have asked for flexibility and precision in how they use data—and we’re excited to deliver both by making CompAnalyst Market Data available in Payfederate.”The integration is available immediately to Payfederate customers. Organizations interested in enabling CompAnalyst Market Data within Payfederate can contact their account representative or visit payfederate.ai for more information.

