Payfederate to offer Wagescape data
Real-time job posting data from Wagescape will be available for all customers of Payfederate’s leading AI-driven compensation management platform
Payfederate ensures this data is easily accessible where customers need it most – right in the platform they use to optimize and communicate salary ranges”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payfederate and Wagescape today announced a broad partnership with the goal of bringing real time market intelligence to a broader audience of compensation professionals. The highlight of the partnership is the integration of Wagescape data in the Payfederate compensation management platform. Payfederate customers will now be able to access real-time job posting data on several hundred thousand unique jobs right in the workflow where they are optimizing salary ranges and compensation structures.
— Cary Sparrow, CEO of Wagescape
“The trend toward pay transparency is making compensation decisions even more critical to establishing trust with employees and jobseekers”, said Boyd Davis, CEO of Payfederate. “Access to real-time data is a benefit of this trend, and we’re excited to offer the premier source of job-posting data to our customers to augment their traditional sources of salary benchmarking”
“Wagescape was formed on the belief that real-time data is an essential element to add to other benchmark sources like salary surveys for modern compensation management, said Cary Sparrow, founder and CEO of Wagescape. “Payfederate ensures this data is easily accessible where customers need it most – right in the platform they use to optimize and communicate salary ranges”
This collaboration reinforces Payfederate's position as the preferred platform for consolidating internal and external compensation data, crucial for organizations increasingly sharing salary ranges in recruitment and employee communications. By harnessing AI to streamline complex compensation practices, Payfederate empowers customers to inspire confidence in their compensation, do more with less, and hire with offers that fit.
The inclusion of Wagescape data is immediately available to Payfederate subscribers, including those in free trials, offering an opportunity for evaluation without risk or obligation. Visit payfederate.ai to explore further.
WageScape shows users what’s happening with wages right now - for any job, in any location with pay data for nearly all new jobs posted in the U.S. from 5.1 million hiring organizations. This intelligence is critical for attracting and retaining talent and for setting strategies for recruiting, pay, and growth. WageScape offers pay intelligence that’s forward-looking, so you see where pay is going – not just where it’s been. Plus, because WageScape uses data from public-facing sources, it’s completely transparent. This means users can see data on individual jobs and companies with no lag time.
About WageScape
WageScape is the most trusted source of labor market intelligence and offers the world’s most extensive, real-time labor market data set, tracking over 24 million new jobs each month, across all industries. This includes data on hiring demand, pay levels, access to labor and key skills requirements for over 9.8 million organizations worldwide and counting. Visit wagescape.com to learn more.
About Payfederate:
Payfederate is the pioneer in applying AI to advanced compensation management. In an era of pay transparency, Payfederate helps organizations and the consultants that serve them create, optimize, and connect optimal compensation structures to meet the expectations of the modern workforce.
Boyd A Davis
Payfederate
+1 503-866-6803
boyd@payfederate.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube