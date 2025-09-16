Laesha Brewer Crowned Miss for America Strong 2025, Vows to Expand Global Relief and Empower Fatherless Youth

Laesha Brewer Miss for Miss America Strong

Laesha Brewer is Miss for America Strong 2025. She’ll use her title to champion faith-based support for fatherless youth and vulnerable families.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation proudly celebrates Laesha Brewer, daughter of Chairman Jack Brewer and the Foundation’s Chief Giving Officer, who was crowned Miss for America Strong 2025 at the national pageant held in Las Vegas. Laesha earned the national title after previously being named Miss Texas for America Strong earlier this year.As CGO of the Jack Brewer Foundation, Laesha is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to secure philanthropic support and donations that fuel the Foundation’s mission and outreach programs.Now, as Miss for America Strong, she plans to use her platform to further that mission, empowering the fatherless, uplifting families, and serving the world’s most vulnerable.“As Miss for America Strong 2025, I am committed to shining a national spotlight on the Jack Brewer Foundation’s mission of empowering the fatherless, uplifting families, and serving the most vulnerable,” said Laesha. “With this title, I will continue leading scholarships for students with incarcerated family members, advancing our Fatherhood Commission initiatives, and expanding our international orphan care and disaster relief efforts. My reign gives me a larger stage to champion the power of mentorship, family restoration, and faith, and to stand boldly in the fight against human trafficking by spreading awareness and supporting adoption as a path to giving children safe, loving homes. This is more than a title — it is a responsibility, and I am determined to make this year one of true impact for the families and children we serve.”When asked to describe herself in two words, Laesha responded: “Highly favored.”“In that moment, you could feel the Holy Spirit in the room,” said JBF Chairman Jack Brewer. “The atmosphere changed. Her heart for service is led by faith, and this title is a divine appointment.”Looking ahead, Laesha will continue to build out the Foundation’s scholarship programs for children of incarcerated parents, strengthen the Fatherhood Commission’s national initiatives, and oversee global humanitarian projects in Africa and the Caribbean. She will also lead preparations for the 19th Annual Blue Carpet Gala and Fatherhood Conference at Mar-a-Lago in April, alongside a series of quarterly fatherhood events designed to mobilize leaders, athletes, and families around the cause of restoration.

