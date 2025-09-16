NEBRASKA, September 16 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Signs $20 Million Property Tax Relief Executive Order

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has signed Executive Order 25-13, the latest action in his Administration’s ongoing efforts to provide meaningful property tax relief to Nebraska families.

Due to an increase in casino gambling revenue and unused money remaining in the Property Tax Credit Cash Fund and the School District Property Tax Credit Fund, these funds grew by more than the amount originally appropriated by the Nebraska Legislature. Executive Order 25-13 directs Nebraska’s Property Tax Administrator to certify and distribute the full amount in the funds to taxpayers, which will result in an additional $20 million in property tax relief.

“As Governor, fixing our broken property tax system is my top priority,” said Gov. Pillen. “Whenever possible, we must get bureaucracy out of the way and ensure that Nebraskans receive the full amount of property tax relief possible. By signing this executive order, we are ensuring that all money in these funds is fully given to taxpayers. This is a common-sense, good government measure that will help Nebraska families across the state,” said Gov. Pillen.

This executive order follows a number of initiatives led by Gov. Pillen to reduce property taxes, which has resulted in:

Increasing direct relief to property taxpayers to $1.26 billion

Removing community colleges from property tax rolls

Placing revenue caps on school districts, cities, and counties

“We still have work to do with our senators,” said Gov. Pillen. “Due to ideological beliefs and special interest groups, the Legislature has unfortunately failed to deliver true and meaningful property tax relief. The state should never sit on funds that can be distributed to taxpayers. We will continue to put all our efforts into getting the crippling property tax crisis fixed for Nebraskans. We are fighting hard for Nebraskans to solve the problem.”

