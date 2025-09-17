RealSeq Biosciences Awarded NIH SBIR Phase II Grant to Advance Breakthrough RNA Fragmentomics Platform

RiboMarker-NextGen Biomarker Discovery

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealSeq Biosciences, a pioneer in RNA-based diagnostics , today announced it has received a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) (FAIN# R44HG013284; Federal Award Date: August 15, 2025). This highly competitive award provides multi-year, non-dilutive funding to accelerate development and commercialization of RealSeq’s proprietary RNA fragmentomics platform— RiboMarker  a next-generation technology poised to transform disease diagnostics and biomarker discovery.The award follows the successful completion of RealSeq’s Phase I program, where the company demonstrated the power of RNA fragmentomics to uncover previously invisible disease signatures in liquid biopsy samples. Phase II funding will enable RealSeq to:• Advance assay development for several applications including oncology and infectious disease.• Expand partnerships with leading commercial, clinical and academic institutions.• Prepare the platform for commercial launch and regulatory engagement.“Our NIH Phase II award is a decisive validation of RealSeq’s vision and execution,” said Sergio Barberan-Soler, PhD., CEO/Founder of RealSeq Biosciences. “Fragmentomics is more than an incremental improvement—it’s a breakthrough category that extends RNA diagnostics into entirely new territory. This grant both accelerates our technology roadmap and strengthens our strategic position for investors, partners, and acquirers looking at the future of precision diagnostics.”“RNA carries hidden layers of biological information beyond sequence alone,” said Dr. Sergei Kazakov, RealSeq’s CSO/Principal Investigator of the NIH grant and an expert in RNA and fragmentomic technology development. “By decoding RNA fragmentation patterns, our platform delivers insights that conventional sequencing cannot—opening the door to transformative advances in cancer monitoring, precision medicine, and single-cell biology.”About RealSeq BiosciencesRealSeq Biosciences is redefining RNA diagnostics with its proprietary RNA fragmentomics technology. Backed by strong IP, leading scientific collaborations, and NIH funding, RealSeq is positioned at the forefront of the next revolution in RNA biology. The company’s scientific leadership includes Dr. Sergei Kazakov, a Yale-trained RNA biologist who studied under Nobel laureate Sydney Altman, and Dr. Sergio Barberan-Soler, a leading pioneer in RNA technology innovation.For more information, visit www.realseqbiosciences.com

