Novel RNA-Fragmentomics Study to Personalize Sarcoma Treatment

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealSeq Biosciences (RSBIO) and The University of Gothenburg (UGOT) today announced a groundbreaking research collaboration to develop a novel diagnostic platform for sarcoma, a rare and often aggressive cancer.Leveraging RSBIO’s innovative RNA-fragmentomics technology, RiboMarker , this collaboration aims to identify critical biomarkers that can guide personalized treatment strategies for sarcoma patients. RiboMarker enables the comprehensive analysis of all RNA molecules in a single workflow. UGOT will provide clinical samples, test and evaluate RiboMarker with the goal to establish a streamlined analytical process for sarcoma patients, who urgently need improved treatment options.Key Points:• Advanced Technology: RiboMarker RNA-fragmentomics provides a deep dive into the molecular landscape of sarcoma, revealing potential biomarkers previously undetectable.• AI-Powered Precision Medicine: The identified biomarkers will be integrated with advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique molecular profile.• Accelerated Diagnosis and Treatment: This innovative approach has the potential to streamline the diagnostic process and expedite the development of targeted therapies, ultimately improving patient outcomes.“We are thrilled to collaborate with UGOT to apply our cutting-edge RNA-fragmentomics technology to address the unmet needs of sarcoma patients,” said Sergio Barberan-Soler, PhD., CEO at RSBIO. “Together, we will work to develop a more precise and effective approach to sarcoma management.”“We are excited to partner with RSBIO to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of sarcoma,” said Anders Ståhlberg, Professor at UGOT. “By harnessing the power of RNA-fragmentomics and AI, we aim to unlock new therapeutic opportunities for patients with this challenging disease.”About RealSeq BiosciencesRealSeq Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in developing innovative platform technologies for biomarker discovery, liquid biopsy, and single-cell analysis. Their core technology, RNA-fragmentomics, allows for comprehensive analysis of all types of RNA molecules in a single workflow. This technology enables the identification of novel biomarkers, which can be used for early disease detection, monitoring disease progression, and guiding personalized treatment strategies.About the University of GothenburgThe Sahlgrenska Center for Cancer Research at University of Gothenburg's is dedicated to improving cancer care through scientific discovery and clinical practice. The center's research areas include cancer genomics, basic disease mechanisms, molecular pathology, and tumor immunology. The center also plays a crucial role in clinical research, offering cancer patients the opportunity to participate in clinical trials and access innovative treatments.

