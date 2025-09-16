Caroline Stockdale selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Caroline Stockdale will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline Stockdale, Chief People and Communications Office at First Solar, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Caroline Stockdale will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two and a half decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Stockdale serves as Chief People and Communications Officer at First Solar. Previously, Caroline served as Chief Executive Officer for First Perform and The Career Exchange, companies that provide human resources services and products for small and medium-sized organizations. She has also served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Medtronic, and Warner Music Group, and has held a variety of senior human resources leadership positions at American Express and General Electric. Caroline has proven herself to be a dynamic, results-driven leader. She has been instrumental in aligning people strategy with organizational purpose, pioneering data-driven approaches to workforce strategy, and transforming talent and performance management.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Stockdale earned her B.A. with Honors in Political Theories and Institutions from The University of Sheffield in England. She is also a British-qualified chartered accountant through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.In addition to the Empowered Woman of the Year Award, Caroline has also been named the Top Chief People & Communications Officer of the Year for 2025. These honors reflect her years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to her community. Caroline's innovative approach to business challenges and her dedication to nurturing growth in others have earned her numerous awards and accolades worldwide.Caroline is a recognized thought leader and an advocate for lifelong learning. She is a member of the Forbes Human Resources Council and has been named one of the most influential women in Arizona in 2022 and 2024. In 2023, she was named to the top 50 Women in Sustainability, and in 2025, she was recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Arizona.Caroline's commitment to empowering others is evident in her intentional efforts to recognize and uplift talented individuals who might otherwise go unnoticed. She encourages her team, colleagues, and business partners to take the spotlight in meetings and events, reflecting her genuine care, compassion, and dedication to nurturing growth in others.She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selections of Top Chief People and Communications Officer as well as The Empowered Woman Award for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Stockdale for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Stockdale attributes her success to learning from great leaders, staying values-based, the courage to speak the truth, and being humble and grateful for every opportunity. She believes that growth is a continuous process and emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning. When not working, she enjoys walking, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family and their five rescue dogs. She supports community efforts focused on the environment, women, and kids in crisis.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

