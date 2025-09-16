Official Photos Now Available from the 2025 Iowa State Fair Ceremonies Hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
Photos are available for publication and public use
DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 16, 2025) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship hosted three successful award ceremonies during the 2025 Iowa State Fair. Official photos from each award ceremony are now available on the Department’s Flickr page (https://www.flickr.com/photos/iowaagriculture/albums) for publication and public use.
Iowa Century Farm and Heritage Farm Recognition Ceremony
Held on Thursday, Aug. 14
**Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (left side of photo) and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson (right side of photo) are photographed with each family.**
Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Ceremony
Held on Wednesday, Aug. 13
**Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy (far left side of photo), Gov. Kim Reynolds (left side of photo) and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (right side of photo) and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon (far right side of photo) are photographed with each family.**
Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Recognition Ceremony
Held on Tuesday, Aug.12
Digital Version of 2025/2026 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar
**Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is photographed with each student.**
