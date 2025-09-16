Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,319 in the last 365 days.

Official Photos Now Available from the 2025 Iowa State Fair Ceremonies Hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Photos are available for publication and public use

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 16, 2025) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship hosted three successful award ceremonies during the 2025 Iowa State Fair. Official photos from each award ceremony are now available on the Department’s Flickr page (https://www.flickr.com/photos/iowaagriculture/albums) for publication and public use.


Iowa Century Farm and Heritage Farm Recognition Ceremony

Held on Thursday, Aug. 14

Century Farm Photos 

Heritage Farm Photos 

Press Release

Searchable Database 

**Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (left side of photo) and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson (right side of photo) are photographed with each family.**


Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Ceremony

Held on Wednesday, Aug. 13

Ceremony Photos

Press Release

List of Previous Winners

**Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy (far left side of photo), Gov. Kim Reynolds (left side of photo) and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (right side of photo) and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon (far right side of photo) are photographed with each family.** 


Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Recognition Ceremony

Held on Tuesday, Aug.12

Ceremony Photos

Press Release

Digital Version of 2025/2026 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar

**Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is photographed with each student.**

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Official Photos Now Available from the 2025 Iowa State Fair Ceremonies Hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more