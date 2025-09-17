HMP Global’s Psych Congress Taps National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) as 2025 Charitable Partner

This recognition reflects the deep alignment between Psych Congress’s mission to advance clinical excellence and NAMI’s role as the country’s most prominent grassroots mental health advocacy organization.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With mental health needs rising across all age groups, Psych Congress, the nation’s leading conference on practical psychopharmacology, has named the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) as its 2025 charitable partner. Produced by HMP Global, Psych Congress will formally honor NAMI during its Welcome Session today in San Diego, California, as part of a tribute to the late psychiatrist and long-time faculty leader Dr. Vladimir Maletic.

This recognition reflects the deep alignment between Psych Congress’s mission to advance clinical excellence and NAMI’s role as the country’s most prominent grassroots mental health advocacy organization. The national partnership elevates a shared commitment to early intervention, patient-centered care, and community-based support.

What Is Psych Congress?

Psych Congress is a national, CME-accredited education platform designed for U.S. mental health professionals—including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, PAs, psychiatric nurses and clinical social workers. Produced by HMP Global, the event delivers more than 100 practical, evidence-based sessions and fosters interdisciplinary collaboration in psychiatric care.

2025 Event Highlights and What Attendees Can Expect

Psych Congress 2025 is taking place September 17-21 at the San Diego Convention Center, and features:

• 100+ Evidence-Based Sessions spanning psychopharmacology, mood and anxiety disorders, trauma and PTSD, SUD, child and adolescent psychiatry, women’s mental health, and more

• Two Preconferences: Tech for the Everyday Clinician and Advanced Psychopharmacology

• Expansive Exhibit Hall showcasing innovation across behavioral health

• Networking and Community Events, including an Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention

• Welcome Session Tribute: Science, Compassion, and Legacy: Carrying Forward the Lessons of Dr. Vladimir Maletic, where NAMI will be formally recognized

Why It Matters: Rising Mental Health Needs Across the U.S.

The selection of NAMI as Psych Congress’s charitable partner comes at a time when psychiatric needs continue to climb and access remains uneven. Key statistics underscore the urgency:

• Major Depressive Disorder impacts 14.8 million U.S. adults, with nearly 39% not receiving treatment, revealing a major access gap.

• Bipolar Disorder affects 4.4% of adults, and up to one-third of depressed youth may be experiencing early-onset bipolar disorder

• Anxiety disorders afflict 19.1% of adults annually and 31.9% of adolescents age 13-18

These data points highlight the importance of clinician education, public advocacy, and system-wide coordination—core goals of both Psych Congress and NAMI.

Voices from the Field

“Dr. Maletic taught us that science without compassion is incomplete,” said Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Texas Tech University School of Medicine and Psych Congress Co-Chair. “NAMI’s inclusion in this tribute honors his belief that our patients’ lived experience should guide how we learn, practice, and lead.”

“Recognizing NAMI reinforces our commitment to keeping patient voices front and center,” said Greg Mattingly, MD, Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine and Psych Congress Co-Chair. “We share a vision for improving care that is human-centered, stigma-free, and accessible to all.”

“Psych Congress has always been about practical education that makes an immediate impact,” said Julie Carbray, PhD, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, APRN, Clinicial Professor of Psychiatry and Nursing, University of Illinois Chicago and Psych Congress Co-Chair. “This partnership elevates the community support piece of care—what happens beyond the clinic walls—and supports the whole patient.”

“NAMI is honored to be recognized by Psych Congress, a convening force for leaders who shape mental health care in the U.S.,” said Leah Wentworth, PhD, MPH, National Director, Science and Research at NAMI. “Together, we can reach more providers, engage more families, and build a future where mental health is treated with the urgency and dignity it deserves.”

Event Details

Psych Congress 2025

Dates: September 17–21, 2025

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California

Event Website

About NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. For more information, visit nami.org.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



