Compunetix Recommends ConnectNow+ and CM5v As Advanced Replacement to Feature Complete CM2

MONROEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compunetix , Inc. today announced that ConferenceManager™2 has reached feature-complete status, marking the culmination of its planned roadmap while reaffirming the company’s commitment to continued support. Deployed by hundreds of organizations worldwide, ConferenceManager2 delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective audio and web conferencing trusted across industries.What “feature complete” means: ConferenceManager2 now includes all planned capabilities and will continue to receive hardware coverage and application feature-level support. No new feature additions are planned. Current capabilities include: scalable architecture from 24 to 1,000 ports; robust integrations with Outlook™, Active Directory™, and existing voice/data networks; flexible on-premises or hosted deployment; integrated web conferencing; emergency conferencing; and telephony-agnostic support for PSTN and VoIP.As ConferenceManager2 runs on Windows Server 2016, Compunetix reminds customers that Microsoft’s extended support for this operating system ends January 12, 2027. After this date, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or patches, which may affect security posture and compliance for unmanaged systems.ConferenceManager5v customers are not impacted by this announcement.Modernization & licensing update: In line with its platform modernization strategy, Compunetix has shifted ConferenceManager5v and ConnectNow+ to an annual subscription licensing model. This approach is designed to simplify procurement and provide predictable OpEx budgeting, aligning ongoing platform value—security updates, enhancements, and support—under a single annual plan. Customers can choose the subscription that best fits their capacity and feature needs.“Reaching feature completion reflects years of innovation and close collaboration with our customers,” said Gerard Pompa, Senior VP and Division Manager, Communication Systems Division. “Compunetix will continue to support ConferenceManager2 while helping organizations chart a clear, low-risk path forward—and our annual subscription model for ConferenceManager5v and ConnectNow+ makes modernization simpler and more predictable.”To ensure ongoing security, support, and access to next-generation capabilities, Compunetix recommends transitioning to ConnectNow+, the company’s high-definition, high-capacity voice, video, and web collaboration platform built for enterprise and mission-critical workflows. Key benefits include: virtual or bare-metal deployment options; WebRTC video and IP audio; current Windows Server, native TLS and SRTP encryption; Active Directory integration; brand customization; a unified call-management interface; and the flexibility of annual subscription licensing.“ConnectNow+ offers a seamless upgrade path from ConferenceManager2—preserving operational continuity while adding modern security, HD experiences, and streamlined licensing,” added Josh Obusek, Sales Manager, Compunetix CSD.For upgrade guidance or scheduling—and to discuss subscription options—contact info@compunetix.com or visit www.compunetix.com About Compunetix, Inc.Compunetix is a global leader in collaboration and communications solutions, delivering secure, scalable voice, video, and web platforms for enterprise, government, and service providers. With decades of engineering excellence and worldwide support, Compunetix powers mission-critical communications across industries. Learn more at www.compunetix.com # # #

