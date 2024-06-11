Chorus Call India Enhances Business Services and Announces New Management Team
Chorus Call India, a longstanding provider of Annual General Meeting (AGM) services, continues to innovate its AGM offerings & introduces new GM, Avish Kapoor.
I am thrilled to lead Chorus Call India in offering new and improved business services that are designed to meet our clients' evolving needs and drive their success in a competitive market.”MUMBAI, BOMBAY, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chorus Call India, a longstanding provider of Annual General Meeting (AGM) services, continues to innovate and introduce enhancements to its AGM offerings alongside the expansion of its business services portfolio, and introduces new General Manager, Avish Kapoor.
— Avish Kapoor, General Manager, Chorus Call India
Mr. Kapoor brings unparalleled expertise and vision to the company. Avish started his Chorus Call employment in 2009 with Chorus Call India, working there until December 2019 as Vice President of Sales. In 2020, Avish joined Chorus Call Australia as General Manager where he has been instrumental in the helping to expand business in that region.
Michael Hockenberry, President of Chorus Call and Compunetix, shared, “As a long-time key member of the management team, we have the utmost confidence in Avish, and congratulate him on his continued contributions and growth within our organization. His insightful management and experience in the evolving collaboration space will be instrumental to continue growth for the company.”
Chorus Call India has expanded its range of comprehensive services, which now include:
Event Meeting Management including Investor Relations (IR) Conferencing – IR customized conferencing solutions are designed to facilitate seamless communication between companies and their investors. With secure and reliable audio, video, and web conferencing options, Chorus Call India ensures that clients can effectively engage with stakeholders and communicate their financial performance and strategic initiatives.
Virtual and Hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) Services – Reaffirming its position in the AGM service space, Chorus Call India offers enhanced comprehensive virtual and hybrid AGM services. Their unique platform supports secure voting, real-time Q&A, and interactive presentations, providing a complete solution for conducting AGMs online.
Assisted Conferencing Services – With an ideal combination of features and functionality, Chorus Call India offers a variety of assisted services to support its clients' conferencing needs. Dedicated professionals offer assistance with event planning, coordination, and execution, ensuring that every conference runs smoothly and efficiently.
Streaming Services – Chorus Call India’s streaming services enable clients to broadcast their events live to a global audience. Their high-quality streaming solutions are ideal for webinars, corporate announcements, product launches, and more.
About Chorus Call India
Chorus Call India is a premier provider of high-quality teleconferencing and event management services. As a subsidiary of Chorus Call, Inc., the Company is committed to delivering customized conferencing solutions that meet the diverse needs of its worldwide clientele. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Chorus Call India is dedicated to enabling effective communication and collaboration across industries.
Chorus Call, Inc. is a leading provider of telecommunication services with headquarters in Pennsylvania and satellite offices in New Jersey, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, India, and South Africa. As a pioneer of white-glove teleconferencing, Chorus Call offers a broad spectrum of audio, video, and web-based conferencing services.
Chorus Call’s affiliate company – Compunetix, Inc. – is an international leader in the design and manufacture of multipoint conferencing systems. The distinctive relationship between Chorus Call and Compunetix creates an environment which aids in promoting innovative and customized solutions.
For more information visit the Chorus Call website at www.choruscall.com, and the Compunetix website at www.compunetix.com.
