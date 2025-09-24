EVUS Earns Fourth Consecutive Spot on 2025 Power Players in PR & Lobbying

Marc Zdanow, CEO EVUS

CEO Marc Zdanow recognized as EVUS achieves four straight years of honors, reflecting its nationwide leadership in political consulting and public engagement.

This honor is really about the team. Their talent, dedication, and drive make EVUS what it is today, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work we deliver together.” — Marc Zdanow, CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage Voters US (EVUS) is proud to announce that CEO Marc Zdanow has been named to PoliticsNY and amNY Metro’s 2025 Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying list — marking the fourth time in four years that EVUS has been recognized on this prestigious list.

Each year, the Power Players list highlights New York’s leading public relations and lobbying professionals who are shaping narratives, strengthening reputations, and helping organizations navigate the intersection of public opinion and public policy. The honorees represent a diverse group of strategists who influence outcomes for clients ranging from elected officials to nonprofit organizations and major corporations.

“My goal is simple — to build something meaningful at the intersection of strategy, technology, and people. Being recognized again on this list is a reminder of how far we’ve come and how much further we will go. This is about the team that shows up every day, the clients who trust us, and the belief that engagement really moves people.” — Marc Zdanow, CEO of EVUS

Under Zdanow’s leadership, EVUS has expanded beyond its core political consulting services to support municipalities, unions, nonprofits, and lobbyists, while continuing to deliver for candidates and campaigns across New York and in every state nationwide. The firm is known for combining voter data analytics, micro-targeting, and digital outreach with a strong focus on human-centered engagement.

This fourth consecutive recognition underscores both Zdanow’s leadership and EVUS’s broader role in helping clients influence audiences, shape policy conversations, and achieve meaningful results in an evolving landscape.

About EVUS

Engage Voters US (EVUS) is a nationwide political consulting and engagement firm working in all 50 states. The company combines advanced analytics with hands-on strategy, helping clients break down complex data into meaningful insights. EVUS specializes in building clear pictures of communities and audiences through detailed segmentation, allowing campaigns and organizations to focus resources where they will maximize impact. By pairing these insights with targeted outreach — from digital advertising to direct engagement — EVUS provides clients with the tools to influence conversations, strengthen relationships, and achieve measurable results. Led by CEO Marc Zdanow, EVUS continues to set the standard for maximizing the power of strategy, technology, and people.

