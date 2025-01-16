EVUS Celebrates Annual Inclusion in City & State NY's Top 100 Political Consultants List

Marc Zdanow, Founder/CEO

EVUS, a leading political consulting firm, celebrates its 4th year on City & State NY's Top 100 Political Consultants list, shaping NY politics.

Amazed to be on City & State NY's Top 100 list for the 4th time in our 4 years! This honor reflects our dedicated team & fantastic clients. 2025 is our year of tech—let's see where it takes us!” — Marc Zdanow, Founder/CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage Voters US (EVUS), a premier political consulting firm specializing in data-driven voter engagement and campaign services, is thrilled to announce its continued recognition on City & State New York's Top 100 Political Consultants list for 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year EVUS has earned a spot on this esteemed list, a distinction it has received every year since its inception. The list is widely regarded as the definitive ranking of the most influential political strategists, data experts, and campaign advisors shaping New York’s political landscape.

"Being included on the Top 100 Political Consultants list every year since our founding is a monumental achievement for our team," said Marc Zdanow, Founder of Engage Voters US. "This honor speaks to the dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment of every member of the EVUS family. We are grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals and organizations that are making a real difference in New York politics."

As one of the leading political consulting firms in the state, EVUS has grown significantly since its inception, expanding its services to include curated voter data, micro-targeting, digital advertising, social media campaigns, email and text messaging, and more. This recognition underscores EVUS' leadership in the industry and its ongoing ability to help campaigns connect with voters in increasingly impactful ways.

EVUS' success is also a direct reflection of the remarkable talent that makes up the core of its team. Key team members, including Stuart Osnow, Jerry Skurnik, and Yasmine Reyes, have played a vital role in the company’s continued excellence and growth.

Stuart Osnow, an invaluable asset to the team, has brought decades of political consulting experience, specializing in data analytics and strategic planning that have been essential to EVUS' success in creating personalized, effective voter engagement campaigns.

Jerry Skurnik, known for his expertise in voter data and election strategies, has provided critical insights that help shape EVUS’ approach to microtargeting and outreach, ensuring campaigns make meaningful connections with voters.

Yasmine Reyes, who has rapidly advanced through the ranks at EVUS, now serves as the Data & Engagement Director, where her leadership and innovative approach to merging technology with strategy have transformed how EVUS engages with voters. Yasmine’s work has been pivotal in the expansion of EVUS' service offerings and in leveraging data-driven insights to drive campaign success.

"We are incredibly proud of the contributions from Stuart, Jerry, Yasmine, and the entire team," Zdanow continued. "Their passion and expertise are fundamental to EVUS' continued success, and their leadership ensures we remain at the forefront of political consulting."

Since its founding, EVUS has helped countless campaigns refine their messaging, maximize voter outreach, and achieve their electoral goals. With a continued focus on human-centered service and cutting-edge technology, EVUS remains a trusted partner for political campaigns and organizations across New York and beyond.

About Engage Voters US (EVUS)

Engage Voters US (EVUS) is a full-service political consulting firm specializing in voter engagement, data analytics, and campaign services. Founded by Marc Zdanow, EVUS combines innovative technology with personalized customer service to help campaigns effectively connect with voters. The company’s services include microtargeting, voter data analysis, digital advertising, social media outreach, and more.

Recognized annually on the City & State New York Top 100 Political Consultants list, EVUS is known for its impact on New York’s political landscape, its commitment to innovation, and its ability to foster meaningful relationships within the political consulting community. With its unique blend of technology-driven solutions and hands-on customer service, EVUS continues to lead in the field of political consulting.

