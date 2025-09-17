THE TEMO 1000 RECOGNIZED FOR EXCELLENCE AT NEWPORT BOAT SHOW

Nicholas Steenberg of TEMO USA shows the new TEMO 1000, winner of the Newport Boat Show's Best Operational, Maintenance & Safety Award Category. TEMO USA also the Official Outboard Motor Sponsor of the 2025 J70 Corinthian Worlds held at The Eastern Yacht Club September 22-28. The best thing about the TEMO 1000 may be its versatilty: easy to move between the smallest raft or dinghy to sailboats up to 26 feet in length.

New Electric Outboard Wins Best Operational, Maintenance & Safety Product Award

One of the most popular features of the 1000 is its swappable battery system along with the adjustable shaft length. It’s incredibly versatile and easy to use on a variety of watercraft.”” — Nicholas Steenberg, North American Sales Director

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEMO, the French manufacturer of ‘the lightest outboard motor in the world’, won a Best New Product award at the Newport Boat Show last week for its new electronic motor, the TEMO 1000. The 1000 won the Best Operational, Maintenance & Safety Category.

“We’re very pleased to be recognized for this product given how we got to the point of bringing it to market,” says Nicholas Steenberg of TEMO USA, which is based in Portland, Maine. “I’ve been coming to this event for a couple of years with our first product, the smaller TEMO 450, and many sailboat owners I talked to kept asking if we had a model offering more power. This award and the response at the show (TEMO sold out of all the 1000s it brought to Newport) proves there is a strong demand for a product like this.”

The new motor is a follow up to the very popular – and famously lightweight – TEMO 450 released in 2018. The 450 turned heads and also won awards (Pittman Award in 2021, and the IBEX award in 2023) for its design sensibility and paddle-like shape. The ultra-light weight and size is ideal for small dinghies and rafts, but the power capability only fits smaller craft. The 1000 offers significantly more power than the 450 and is designed as auxiliary propulsion for lightweight sailboats up to 26 feet in length. The retractable tiller handle that stows away when not in use on a larger vessel but is instantly available for use on offshore dinghy or raft.

“One of the most popular features of the 1000 is its swappable battery system,” says Steenberg, which he says is unique along with the adjustable shaft length. “It’s incredibly versatile and easy to use on a variety of watercraft.”

Company co-founder Alexandre Seux began working on the TEMO concept after a round-the-world sailing trip where he witnessed problems surrounding the traditional methods of boat tender propulsion -- heavy to transport and hard to store engines and oars which require a great deal of physical effort.

“Everyone at TEMO is excited about the US market,” says Seux. “We have big ambitions and know that the American sailors and outdoor enthusiasts are passionate about a versatile alternative to traditional outboard engines. We offer an electric solution for dinghies and inland water small craft that is lightweight, easy to operate and ergonomically superior to anything else available.”

Bill Lynn, the President & Executive Director of New England’s venerable Herreshoff Marine Museum and the America's Cup Hall, was one of the first in the US to see and try the 1000.

“The TEMO 1000 outboard is really well-engineered,” says Lynn. “I was pleasantly surprised at how user-friendly it is, especially after dealing with other small battery-powered outboard options and gas-powered engines that won’t run on anything with ethanol. We test drove the motor on our J70, and in flat water and light breeze, we were able to hit five knots – a bit quicker than with our 2.3 HP Honda and in a much tidier package. It’s lighter and much easier to travel with than a gas engine and seems like a great way to be more friendly to our ocean environment.”

For further information about TEMO and all its products, go to https://www.temo-usa.com. You can also find the TEMO 450 and 1000 on display at the J70 Corinthian Worlds held at the The Eastern Yacht Club in Marblehead, MA, September 22-27 – TEMO USA is the Official Outboard Motor Sponsor of the event.

About TEMO

TEMO, the French manufacturer of ‘the lightest outboard motor in the world’, was founded in 2018 by Alexandre Seux and Justine Perussel. “We’re passionate about the world of boating and sailing’s liberating way of life,” says Seux. “This freedom is what drives us internally and helps create a balanced lifestyle and well-being at work.” For further information about the company in France, go to https://www.temofrance.com . For more information about TEMO-USA, go to https://www.temo-usa.com .

