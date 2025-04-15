INNOVATIVE FRENCH MANUFACTURER LAUNCHES NEW ELECTRIC OUTBOARD

The TEMO 1000 will formally be launched in North America on April 25th at the Annapolis Spring Boat Show; this innovative electric outboard option offers enough power for watercraft up to 26 feet in length. A small cruising boat like the 23 foot long Mojito 650 is what the 1000 was designed for. The award-winning TEMO 450 was the French manufacturer's first product and turned heads with its cool oar-shaped design and seamless operational capacity.

The TEMO 1000 delivers more power & versatility to the North American market

The Newport boat show convinced me that the market was ideal for the 1000. People loved the 450, but a large number of sailboat owners I talked to asked if we had a model offering more power.” — Nicholas Steenberg, North American Sales Director

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEMO, the French manufacturer of ‘the lightest outboard motor in the world’, today announced the release of the TEMO 1000 in North America. The new electric outboard is a follow up to the very popular – and famously lightweight – TEMO 450 released in 2018. The 1000 will be formally introduced to the US market on Friday, April 25th, at the Annapolis Spring Boat Show.

“The innovative tubular design of the 450 is ideal for smaller vessels,” says TEMO co-founder and CEO Alexandre Seux. “The 1000 offers more power for larger boats and needs more flexibility in propeller positioning. That’s why we went for a more classical form with the 1000 featuring an adjustable shaft height.”

The 450 turned heads and won awards (Pittman Award in 2021, and the IBEX award in 2023) for its design sensibility and paddle-like shape. It’s ultra-light weight and size is ideal for small dinghies and rafts, but the power capability only fits smaller craft. The 1000 offers significantly more power than the 450 and is designed as auxiliary propulsion for lightweight sailboats up to 26 feet in length. The retractable tiller handle that stows away when not in use on a larger vessel but is instantly available for use on offshore dinghy or raft.

“The slimline transom bracket allows the height of the motor to be adjusted to exactly suit the height of the boat’s transom,” explains TEMO Co-Founder and General Manager Justine Perussel. “Long and short shaft versions are therefore no longer required and owners of small boats that are kept on a mooring no longer need two separate outboards – you just swap the one from the dinghy to the bigger boat and vice-versa.”

TEMO-USA, launched last April to support the growing demand worldwide for the 450, is headed by Nicholas Steenberg in Portland, Maine. Steenberg has built a national network of dealers and representatives in anticipation of the April launch of the 1000 and his time in the field has convinced him that this is the right product at the right time.

“Participating at major events like the Newport boat show convinced me that the market was ideal for the 1000,” he says. “People loved the 450, but a large number of sailboat owners I talked to asked if we had a model offering more power.”

Bill Crane, the former head of Laser Performance and currently a partner at Storm Marine Group, tested the 450 for the first time at Newport and loved the design and functionality of the product. Crane was showcasing his group’s new build, the Storm 18, and saw it as an ideal power accessory for the 18.

“The 450 seems ideal for Storm 18 sailors to use going to and from a mooring,” says Crane. “I’m anxious to see and test the 1000, though, because it has more than double the power and could really serve at the boat’s outboard for all around use.”

The 1000 is also attracting boat dealers who are looking for innovation in both design, sustainable manufacturing advancements and quiet, reliable performance.

“We love the fact that the TEMO products have very few parts and are easy to repair and support,” says Bridget O’Brian, who is the co-owner of North Atlantic Inflatables of Maine with her husband Rob O’Brian. “With the 1000, we think our clients will go for the retractable tiller, which is perfect for sailboats. The adjustable shaft length means one motor will work on both a dinghy and larger transom sailboat. The super lightweight motor and battery (33 pounds) makes it easier for anyone to use and move.”

For further information about TEMO and all its products, go to https://www.temo-usa.com .

About TEMO

TEMO, the French manufacturer of ‘the lightest outboard motor in the world’, was founded in 2018 by Alexandre Seux and Justine Perussel. “We’re passionate about the world of boating and sailing’s liberating way of life,” says Seux. “This freedom is what drives us internally and helps create a balanced lifestyle and well-being at work.” For further information about the company in France, go to https://www.temofrance.com . For more information about TEMO-USA, go to https://www.temo-usa.com .

