Joseph & Joseph & Hanna Attorneys Receive Multiple Honors in Best Lawyers in America® 2026 Edition

JJH Attorneys Kyle Dodderer, Courtney Hanna & John Joseph

Columbus Law Firm Celebrates Attorneys Recognized for Excellence in Real Estate, Family Law, and Litigation

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph & Joseph & Hanna ( https://josephandjoseph.com/ ) is proud to announce that its attorneys have been recognized in the prestigious 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America® , with one attorney receiving the distinguished "Lawyer of the Year" award.Courtney Hanna has been named the Best Lawyers® 2026 Litigation – Real Estate "Lawyer of the Year" in Columbus, Ohio. This exceptional honor is awarded to only a single lawyer in each practice area and location, making it one of the most respected distinctions in the legal profession. Hanna also received recognition in the 2026 edition for her exceptional work in Collaborative Law: Family Law.John J. Joseph has been recognized by his peers in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in Americafor his exceptional work in Real Estate Law and Litigation - Real Estate, continuing his distinguished career in these practice areas.Kyle Dodderer has been honored in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for his exceptional work across multiple practice areas, including Family Law, Litigation - Real Estate, Real Estate Law, and Trusts and Estates."We are incredibly honored to have our attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers in America," said John Joseph. "These awards reflect our firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal services to our clients and our standing within the legal community."For over 40 years, Best Lawyers has been esteemed by both legal professionals and the public as a premier benchmark for legal integrity and distinction in the United States. Being recognized by Best Lawyers is a testament to exceptional practice, as inclusion in Best Lawyers in Americais determined through a comprehensive peer-review survey where leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers.About Joseph & Joseph & HannaJoseph & Joseph & Hanna is a distinguished law firm serving clients throughout Ohio. The firm specializes in real estate law and family law. With a commitment to excellence and client service, the firm has built a reputation for providing sophisticated legal counsel across a broad range of practice areas.For more information about Joseph & Joseph & Hanna, visit https://josephandjoseph.com/ About Best LawyersBest Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For over four decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public, as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation where leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers.

