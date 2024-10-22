Jacobs Injury Law Named One of the 'Best Women-Led Law Firms' by the Wisconsin Law Journal

Personal Injury Attorney Ann S. Jacobs

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacobs Injury Law, S.C., led by founding attorney Ann S. Jacobs, has been honored by the Wisconsin Law Journal as one of the "Best Women-Led Law Firms" in their September 2024 issue. This prestigious recognition celebrates women who have made significant impacts on the legal industry in Wisconsin.The Wisconsin Law Journal selected its "In the Lead" honorees to recognize women who are driving their careers and practices forward, setting new standards of excellence in the legal field. Whether they are firm owners, partners, shareholders, or standout attorneys in their field, these trailblazers set a high standard. The inaugural class of honorees surely will inspire future generations of women throughout the legal community.Ms. Jacobs, a luminary in the field, is the founder of Jacobs Injury Law, a practice specializing in a wide range of cases, including automobile accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect, financial abuse and fraud, and medical malpractice.Ms. Jacobs began her legal career as a public defender, litigating dozens of jury trials over nearly a decade, from juvenile cases to homicides. After leaving the public defenders office she began her career as a trial attorney in private practice, advocating for the rights of the injured. Since then, she has represented hundreds of clients in a wide variety of cases, winning outstanding results for them.Acknowledging her outstanding contributions to her clients and the legal community, Ms. Jacobs has received numerous accolades and honors over the years, including the prestigious "Top 25 Women Lawyers in the State of Wisconsin" by Super Lawyers and the title of "Trial Lawyer of the Year" bestowed by the Wisconsin Association for Justice.As a passionate advocate for legal education, Ms. Jacobs frequently serves as a lecturer, sharing her expertise with attorneys across the state and nationally on a diverse array of topics, including subrogation, ethics, election law, nursing home neglect, and more.Ms. Jacobs's commitment to professional development extends to her leadership roles within the legal community. She was elected as President of the Wisconsin Association for Justice in 2013 and continues to serve on its Board of Directors. Furthermore, she is a founding member of the organization's Women's Caucus, a vibrant group established in 2007.Ms. Jacobs served on the Milwaukee Bar Association Board of Directors from 2012 to 2015 and chaired the Milwaukee Bar's Lawyer Referral Information Service (LRIS) Committee from 2006 to 2015. Her expertise in this field led to her appointment to the American Bar Association's National LRIS committee, overseeing the certification of Lawyer Referral Services across the United States.Ms. Jacobs is currently serving her second term as a Commissioner on the Wisconsin Elections Commission and is the Commission's Chair, a role she also held from 2020 to 2022. The Commission holds jurisdiction over all of Wisconsin's election administration functions.Ann S. Jacobs's being honored by the Wisconsin Law Journal as one of the "Best Women-Led Law Firms" is a testament to her unwavering dedication to the legal profession, her clients, and the community at large. Her exemplary work and steadfast commitment continue to shape the legal landscape and make a positive impact on society.About Jacobs Injury Law, S.C.:Jacobs Injury Law is a renowned law firm founded by Ann S. Jacobs, specializing in a diverse range of cases, including automobile accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect, financial abuse/fraud, and medical malpractice. With a strong commitment to justice and unwavering advocacy, Jacobs Injury Law is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation. For more information, visit www.jacobsinjurylaw.com

