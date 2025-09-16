EGC Group Launches Sway — a First-of-its-Kind Performance PR Agency

Sydney Donovan Director of Public Relations

Sway Performance PR combines traditional public relations expertise with data-driven marketing methodologies to deliver measurable business impact.

We're leveraging both the backend tools we’ve used to measure engagement for decades in digital media at EGC Group and developing proprietary AI machines to craft effective communications strategies.” — Nicole Penn, CEO of EGC Group and Sway Performance PR

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EGC Group today announced the launch of Sway , a new Performance Public Relations agency based in Brooklyn, NY. An extension of the 40-year-old marketing agency [EGC Group], Sway focuses on Performance PR: A next-generation methodology that merges classic public relations tactics with measurable marketing outcomes to drive tangible business results for clients.The agency's launch comes at a pivotal moment when brands across industries are recognizing the need for more sophisticated approaches to public relations. Algorithms and artificial intelligence have reshaped how content gets discovered, prioritized, and consumed. In fact, a recent study from MuckRack revealed more than 89% of links cited by AI are from earned media. Sway addresses a critical gap in the traditional PR model by ensuring brand stories meaningfully reach audiences and performance is measured beyond vanity metrics alone.“Sway is born of the recognition that there’s simply a stronger, smarter way to approach PR and understand its impact. We're leveraging both the backend tools we’ve used to measure engagement for decades in digital media at EGC Group and developing proprietary AI machines to craft effective communications strategies.”— Nicole Penn, CEO of EGC Group and Sway Performance PR.Sway’s mission is in the name: To sway perspective, perception, culture (and more) to serve your business goals. The team is comprised of passionate PR veterans, social-first thinkers, journalistic minds, and steadfast communicators eager to make and share client news. Sway is a full-service agency with tailored services inclusive of (but not limited to) media relations, brand and creator partnerships, thought leadership, affiliate guidance, and awards submissions.About SwaySway is a performance public relations agency dedicated to driving measurable business impact. Designed for the evolving media landscape, Sway's forward-thinking approach ensures clients maintain competitive advantage in an increasingly complex communications environment. Sway specializes in comprehensive earned media strategies, integrated marketing campaigns, executive thought leadership, awards management, and crisis communications.For more information about Sway and Performance PR services, visit www.swayperformancepr.com/

