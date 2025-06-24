The CBMAS Announce 2025 “CRUSHIE” Award Winners

CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE IN GLOBAL CRAFT BEVERAGE MARKETING FOR SIX YEARS

This year’s expansion across more beverage types shows just how much this community values, and needs, strong marketing and design.” — Jackie Curry, CBMAs co-founder

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Craft Beverage Marketing Awards (CBMAs), affectionately known as “The Crushies,” are proud to announce the 2025 award winners, celebrating excellence in design, branding, and marketing across the expanding craft beverage landscape—including craft beer, cider and mead, hard seltzer, non-alcoholic beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, and THC-infused beverages. Winning entries can be viewed in the 2025 CBMAS Winners Gallery “We started the CBMAs to spotlight the incredible creativity happening behind the scenes in the craft beverage world—and it’s been amazing to watch the program grow year after year,” said Jackie Curry, CBMAs co-founder. “This year’s expansion across more beverage types shows just how much this community values, and needs, strong marketing and design.”This sixth annual installment of the CBMAs reflects an evolved format, with 12 shared categories open to all beverage types, and two streamlined award levels: Global (one winner per beverage-type/category) and Platinum (multiple winners per category). In some instances, ties were awarded—further proving the level of talent and quality of entries received.A Truly Global CelebrationThe 2025 competition received submissions from 27 U.S. states and 6 countries, with entries submitted by creative agencies, designers, and beverage brands from around the world. This year, over 120 Crushie Awards were handed out across all categories and beverage types.Judged by the Industry’s BestMore than 250 craft beverage professionals volunteered their time to serve on this year’s judging panel, reviewing submissions through a secure digital platform and scoring each entry objectively. The CBMAs remain the only global awards program recognizing the marketing talent that helps craft beverages stand out on shelves—and in culture.Trophies & RecognitionWinners will be contacted directly to confirm shipping details and gain access to the CBMAs Trophy Shop, powered by long-time partner Steel City Tap Co., where custom-engraved Crushies can be ordered. All winners are also featured in the official Winners Gallery on the CBMAs website.Industry SupportThis year’s program was made possible with the help of several incredible partners, including The Beer Marketeers , Steel City Tap Co., and EGC Group. Their contributions were vital to refreshing the CBMAs brand and expanding its reach into new craft beverage categories.ABOUT THE CBMASFounded in 2019, the Craft Beverage Marketing Awards is the only awards program in the world dedicated exclusively to the marketing and creative efforts behind craft beverages. From packaging and label design to social media, video, and full campaigns, the CBMAs honor the people and teams who help shape beverage brands consumers love.

