Quinn’s Sept. 19 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction a showcase for exquisite antiques and art plus USAF general's militaria

St. Louis gilded square decanter with stopper accompanied by six 10oz tumbler “rocks” glasses. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000 Wallace ‘Grande Baroque’ sterling flatware service for 12 comprising 195 pieces and weighing 198.58ozt. Set includes scores of rare accessory and serving pieces. Estimate: $7,000-$8,000 Pair of Chinese Kangxi Period (1661-1722) blue and white porcelain beaker (gu-form) vases. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000 Arturo Souto Feijoo (Spanish, 1904-1964), colorful harbor scene with boats, 1958, oil on canvas. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500 Chester ‘Chet’ Engle (California, 1918-1994), ‘F-104 Starfighters,’ artist-signed oil-on-board painting depicts Lockheed F-104 Starfighters. Estate of USAF Lt. General James R. Brown (1930-2015). Estimate: $500-$700

Special highlights: Antique sterling silver, Chinese Kangxi Period porcelain vases, designer bags, Lt. General James R Brown's Vietnam-era watch & flight helmet

The Wallace Grande Baroque flatware service contains 195 pieces of heavy sterling silver, including scores of unusual accessory pieces. It's like what you might see on the TV series The Gilded Age.” — Matthew Quinn, Exec. VP Quinn's Auction Galleries

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine 20th-century American landscapes and prints, European and South American art; ceramics, silver, antique furniture and designer handbags are among the many categories featured in Quinn’s Friday, September 19 online-only auction. The expertly curated array of goods consists primarily of consignments from prominent estates and collections in northern Virginia. In addition, Quinn’s is honored to have been entrusted with art, wristwatches and other personal items from the estate of USAF war hero Lieutenant General James R Brown (1930-2015).Throughout its 523 lots, the auction is a visual testament to the gracious lifestyle and uncompromising level of quality evident in the interiors of so many homes in the Greater Washington, DC and Mid-Atlantic region. This is perhaps most apparent in the sterling silver category, which is crowned by a Wallace "Grande Baroque" sterling flatware service. Comprising 195 pieces with a total weight of 198.58ozt, this enviable setting for 12 also comes with scores of serving pieces, carving tools and specialty utensils reminiscent of the luxe table settings seen on HBO’s The Gilded Age. Unusual extras include a lemon fork, cheese scoop, ice cream fork, olive spoon and baked potato fork, to name but a few. Lavish and weighty, this silver trove is likely to sell in the $7,000-$8,000 range.Other standouts in the sterling silver section include a Hans Hansen (Denmark) “Vendome” service comprising 162 pieces with a total weight of 209.71ozt, estimated at $7,000-$8,000; and a circa 1894 Whiting 5-piece repousse coffee and tea service weighing 98.1ozt and estimated at $3,500-$4,500.Fine art options are plentiful and include 20th-century American landscapes, a JamesAM Whistler etching, works by Brazilian artists such as Jorge Franco and Benjamin Silva, and prints and woodblocks by Paul Jacoulet (French, 1902-1960). A Jacoulet woodblock of special note is titled Les Jades: Chinoise. It consists of 61 sheets presented in a folio case with ties. Each sheet is signed in pencil and bears the artist’s red-boat seal. Corners are stamped with page numbers, the edition 3/4, and names of the carver, Kentaro Maeda, and printer, Yoshizo Onetera. The lot also includes an archive of 1940s/’50s correspondence between Jacoulet and Rear Admiral (Ret.) John D. Murphy. Estimate: $1,000-$1,200Six artworks by Spaniard Arturo Souto Feijoo (1904-1964) traverse a variety of subjects, including city and market scenes, performers at rest with their musical instruments, and two marine paintings. A colorful 1958 oil-on-canvas harbor scene with boats is signed and dated on verso and will be offered with a $1,500-$2,500 estimate.The auction includes more than 125 articles from the estate of an American hero, Lieutenant General James Robert Brown, the highly decorated vice commander of the United States Air Force Tactical Air Command. Items from General Brown’s estate include his Beretta M9, his personal GG-W-113 wristwatch, golf clubs, desk accessories, sculptures and framed artworks, including a signed Chester “Chet” Engle (California, 1918-1994) oil-on-board painting titled F-104 Starfighters. Its presentation plaque says: TO MAJ. GEN. VON R. SHORES COURTESY OFFICERS AND AIRMEN OF THE 538TH FTR INTCP SQDN 1 AUG. 1960. General Shores (1912-2006) was General Brown’s father-in-law. This artwork is estimated at $500-$700.Militaria from the General Brown collection includes pins, medals, medallions, photos, airplane models, a USAF service dress coat with two caps, an MC-2 flight control grip, and his Vietnam-era Dunrite flight helmet and bag (estimate: $400-$600).Highlighting a diverse ceramics section, a pair of Chinese Kangxi Period (1661-1722) blue and white porcelain vases display gu (beaker) form. Each has a flaring neck and is decorated in underglaze blue with an image of boys at play amid foliage and fences in the upper and lower registers. A central band encircles each of the two vessels with an image of prunus blossoms among stylized rocks. Sized 11¾ inches by 5¼ inches, the duo comes to auction with a $3,000-$5,000 estimate.A large collection of Wedgwood Jasperware has been apportioned into nearly four dozen auction lots. Various colors are represented, including the desirable shade of pale blue seen in a late-19th-century Portland vase. Sized 10¼ inches by 7 inches, the vessel is embossed WEDGWOOD on its underside. Its provenance includes a Skinner auction on October 7, 2024. Estimate: $800-$1,200With holiday parties and dinners only a few months away, there should be great interest in the auction’s elegant crystal and glass stemware and decanters. From an 18-lot selection of St Louis gilt crystal in the "Thistle" pattern, a handsome 9½-inch square decanter with stopper is accompanied by six 10-ounce tumbler “rocks” glasses. Each piece is acid-marked on its base, and two of the glasses retain a St Louis sticker. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000The charm of Pennsylvania Dutch painted furniture has endured since the 18th century. Quinn’s will auction five choice lots that collectors of the primitive look will love, including a Windsor bench, two blanket chests, a spice box with checkerboard, and an artful 89-inch tall-case oak clock. Its bonnet has a brass eagle and two finials, and the painted metal face features Roman numerals. The nicely-detailed decorative motif includes crossed American Flags with the phrase Our Flag In Honor Doth Wave/ 1776 1786. Complete with its pendulum and weights, this clock has a pre-auction estimate of $800-$1,200.Those seeking other styles of furniture will find much from which to choose, including a Louis XV-style burlwood desk ($300-$500), an ornate and monumental (72in x 63in) mantel mirror ($800-$1,200), and a Stickley Federal-style walnut sideboard ($800-$1,200). A late-19th-century Baroque-style gilt bronze chandelier with eight lights has scrolling foliate arms, acanthus-cast candle cups, and a central openwork standard enclosing a cherub figure. Marked Made in Spain, this beautiful light fixture has provenance from the collection of Joel Hirsch and is estimated at $1,000-$2,000.The auction also includes more than two dozen desirable handbags, shoes, throws and pillows from celebrated European designers, including Prada, Valentino, Fendi, Chanel, Saint-Laurent and Louis Vuitton, amongst others. A Gucci limited-edition Hydrangea print handbag, crafted in coated canvas with blue leather trim and a double-chain strap, comes in its attractive original Gucci floral box with interior soft protective bags. Estimate: $1,500-$2,000There will be no in-person floor bidding for Quinn’s September 19, 2025 auction, but Quinn’s invites bidders to participate live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. Additionally, absentee bids may be placed through Quinn’s website. Auction start time: 10am ET. Quinn’s helpful staff will be on hand at an open gallery preview every day from 11-4 through and including Thursday, September 18. For information about any auction item or to discuss consigning to a future Quinn’s Fine & Decorative Arts sale, call Corrie Brady at 703-532-5632 ext. 572, or email corrie.brady@quinnsauction.com. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential and there is never an obligation to consign. Visit Quinn’s online at www.quinnsauction.com

