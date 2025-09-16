IMPACCT Brooklyn Marks the Grand Opening of 778 Myrtle, Innovative Senior Living Residences

778 Myrtle Avenue Artists’ Rendering

A new chapter for senior affordable housing in Brooklyn, New York

778 Myrtle Residences is a representation of dignity, stability, and community for Brooklyn’s seniors. This project reflects what is possible when public and private partners come together” — Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director, IMPACCT Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMPACCT Brooklyn , a leading non-profit dedicated to community development, proudly announced the grand opening of its newest affordable housing development, 778 Myrtle Residences, marking a significant milestone in providing safe, high-quality, and affordable homes for seniors in the borough. This development represents a vital new chapter in addressing the critical need for senior affordable housing in Brooklyn, a challenge exacerbated by rising housing costs and an aging population.The ceremony, taking place at 778 Myrtle Avenue, in the heart of Brooklyn, marks more than the unveiling of a building; it represents a milestone in IMPACCT Brooklyn’s ongoing commitment to building communities, restoring neighborhoods, and preserving futures. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, allowing them to engage with esteemed community leaders and key partners who have been instrumental in this project. Following the ceremony, guests will also be treated to exclusive guided tours, offering an in-depth look at the modern residences and the thoughtfully curated shared spaces, which showcase the exceptional quality and innovative features throughout the development.This project was made possible through the support of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Richman Group, NYC Housing Preservation & Development (NYC HPD), NYS Homes & Community Renewal (NYS HCR), Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Con Edison Clean Heat Program, New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA), NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene (NYC DOHMH), and the dedicated leadership of City Council Member Chi Ossé.“My office has been unwavering in its commitment to building as much affordable housing as possible in our district. The grand opening of 778 Myrtle Residences is a testament to what happens when community, non-profits, and government work hand in hand. This development will provide our seniors with safe, high-quality, and affordable homes they truly deserve. Projects like this are how we fight back against the affordability crisis and keep our longtime neighbors here in Bed-Stuy. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with IMPACCT Brooklyn and remain committed to making affordable housing a reality for everyone in our community.” — Chi Ossé, Council Member for New York City's 36th DistrictNotable officials, including Doreen Harris, President and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA); Jabari Brisport, New York State Senator; Stefani Zinerman, New York State Assembly Member 56th District; Phara Souffrant Forrest, New York State Assembly Member 57th District; Chi Ossé, Council Member for New York City's 36th District; and Lincoln Restler, Council Member for New York City's 33rd District, will be in attendance to celebrate this transformative community development alongside IMPACCT Brooklyn and its partners.778 Myrtle Residences delivers more than just housing; it provides an environment where seniors can thrive with access to supportive services that ensure long-term well-being, while also preserving affordability in a rapidly changing neighborhood.“778 Myrtle Residences is a representation of dignity, stability, and community for Brooklyn’s seniors. This project reflects what is possible when public and private partners come together with one vision: to create homes that are affordable, sustainable, and rooted in care.” — Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director, IMPACCT BrooklynFor media inquiries, interviews, and other media opportunities, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835 (cell). To register for coverage, click here ABOUT IMPACCT BROOKLYNIMPACCT Brooklyn is one of New York City’s leading community development organizations, dedicated to affordable housing, economic development, and neighborhood preservation. With a legacy of empowering communities for over six decades, IMPACCT Brooklyn ensures that residents have access to safe housing, supportive services, and resources that foster stability, dignity, and growth.

