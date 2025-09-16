Maria Gallucci Announces New Book 'Raised In Silence' Exploring Lessons from a CODA Experience

New memoir highlights Deaf Culture, ASL, and family stories from a Child of Deaf Adults

Maria Gallucci, a Denver-based author and entrepreneur, has announced the release of her deeply personal new book, Raised In Silence: Lessons on Listening, Love, and Loud Family Dinners From a Child of Deaf Adults. The book is now available on Amazon and offers readers an intimate look into life as a CODA while celebrating the richness of Deaf Culture and the beauty of ASL.In Raised In Silence, Gallucci reflects on her upbringing as the child of Deaf parents and the experiences that shaped her understanding of communication, identity, and family. With honesty and humor, she shares stories of navigating two worlds: the unique dynamics within a Deaf household and the larger hearing community. Each chapter combines personal narrative with broader insights, giving readers a rare perspective on resilience, love, and cultural pride.The book highlights both the challenges and the joy of being a CODA. From translating adult conversations at a young age to bridging misunderstandings between cultures, Gallucci explains how these experiences taught her empathy, leadership, and the true meaning of listening. She also celebrates Deaf Culture, shining light on traditions, values, and the expressive language of ASL that has been central to her life."Growing up as a CODA gave me a perspective I could never have gained otherwise," "This book is my way of honoring my parents, their culture, and the lessons that continue to shape how I live and love today."Raised In Silence is positioned as both a memoir and a cultural reflection, making it a meaningful read for families, educators, advocates, and anyone interested in learning more about ASL and the lived experiences of CODAs. The book aims to broaden understanding while sparking important conversations about inclusivity and communication.

