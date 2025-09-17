Wellness Meets Technology: SAVI iQ Delivers All-in-One AV & Lighting Integration at WorldSprings

WorldSprings WorldSprings Site View

WorldSprings - the largest outdoor mineral springs resorts in the U.S.

With SAVI, our employees—many of them part-time—can manage it all from an iPad, phone, or computer. It’s incredibly simple and replicable as we expand to more properties.”” — Blake Peterson, Director of Real Estate & Construction at WorldSprings

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAVI iQ, the award-winning AV and control platform, was selected to power WorldSprings Mineral Springs & Spa, a 10-acre, multi-experience wellness destination at Grandscape in The Colony, TX, representing a landmark deployment that redefines how integrators, operators, and venue owners think about all-in-one AV and lighting automation.WorldSprings is Texas’ first outdoor mineral springs and spa experience of its kind, and the largest in the U.S., featuring 46 outdoor soaking pools, saunas, cafes, bars, and year-round guest programming. To ensure flawless integration across this sprawling campus, owners of Off Road Capital Partners chose SAVI iQ as the control and automation backbone.“All-in-one was always the goal. Displays, audio, and lighting needed to talk and work together seamlessly without requiring massive IT staff,” said Blake Peterson, Director of Real Estate & Construction at WorldSprings. “With SAVI, our employees—many of them part-time—can manage it all from an iPad, phone, or computer. It’s incredibly simple and replicable as we expand to more properties.”SAVI Innovation on Display• SAVI Server Pro drives centralized control, management, and automation for the entire venue, delivering immersive audio through 78 QSC and 83 Leon speakers while integrated Lutron lighting dynamically sets the mood throughout the day.• Sixteen SAVI STREAM.One video encoders deliver video and content to 27 LG webOS commercial displays across the property, without an additional box behind the display, reducing points of failure and cutting install/maintenance costs.• SAVI Canvas enables digital signage that seamlessly combines live TV with custom content like menus, wayfinding, and real-time mineral springs information, providing a native, all-in-one content distribution and signage solution.With everything unified in one system, staff can instantly update signage, music, or lighting, ensure a consistently immersive guest experience while dramatically simplifying backend management.A Blueprint for ReplicationCommissioned by SAVI Dealer, ComNet Communications, the Texas WorldSprings installation serves as the first in a nationwide rollout of SAVI-powered wellness resorts from Off Road Capital Partners. The next property, located near Zion National Park in Utah, is already in development.“This project is the definition of 21st-century AV integration,” said Frank Chaloupka, AV Design & Estimation Manager, ComNet Communications. “We’ve taken disparate manufacturers’ products and, through SAVI, made them behave as one cohesive, easy-to-use system. It’s a scalable model for venues of any size.”The Future: SAVI CloudAs additional spa destinations open, SAVI Cloud will provide remote connectivity and multi-site command functionality, allowing operators to view, manage, and automate all locations from a single off-site dashboard.“WorldSprings is more than a project; it’s a blueprint,” said Vinnie Anastasi, Regional Sales Director, SAVI iQ. “We’re enabling owners to deliver immersive, guest-first experiences while giving staff simple, reliable tools. With SAVI Cloud, replication across multiple venues will be seamless.”Why It Matters for the AV IndustryFor integrators, WorldSprings is a high-profile demonstration of how SAVI simplifies complex, multi-zone, multi-product AV environments. For venue operators, it shows how SAVI turns a historically resource-heavy integration into a lean, easy-to-manage system, opening doors for new projects in hospitality, wellness, entertainment, and lifestyle destinations.About SAVI iQSAVI iQ delivers full-scale AV control and automation solutions through its AI-driven, cloud-based platform, revolutionizing commercial and residential spaces. By simplifying programming and installation, SAVI iQ helps integrators and service providers scale effortlessly and boost profitability. At the heart of the platform is Ollie, an intelligent automation agent designed to optimize performance, reduce support complexity, and unlock new revenue streams. The company offers a comprehensive commercial lineup featuring control and automation hardware, professional audio systems, displays, video distribution, digital signage, lighting solutions, cameras, thermostats, networking gear, and more. With a steadfast commitment to customer-focused design and built-in support-as-a-service, SAVI iQ is redefining automation at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.