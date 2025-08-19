SAVI iQ Announces Strategic Partnership with Unite AV at Integrate Australia

Empowering Integrators with Scalable AV Innovation and Recurring Revenue—SAVI iQ’s Digital Signage Unlocks Monetization Opportunities Across Commercial Spaces

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAVI iQ, a leader in cloud-based, AI-powered Audio, Video, Lighting, and Control solutions, is expanding its global footprint through a dynamic partnership with Unite AV , Australia’s premier provider of professional audio systems. The collaboration kicks off with a joint showcase at Integrate 2025, held August 27-29 at the ICC Sydney Exhibition Centre.This strategic alliance introduces SAVI iQ’s radically simple commercial AVLC solutions to the Australian and New Zealand markets, with Unite AV named the region’s official distributor. The joint booth will spotlight a unified AV and audio ecosystem built for scalability, remote support, and integrator profitability.Visitors to Integrate will experience SAVI Show Pro, the AV industry's first fully integrated retail media network. It's a game-changing fusion of AV control and digital out of home (DOOH) advertising that unlocks recurring revenue streams for integrators.Breakthrough products on display:• AMP.One V2 – Delivers 1000 watts of clean, configurable ICEpoweramplification in a sleek 1U chassis.• DECODE.One – A compact powerhouse offering encrypted Pro:Idiom playback, local signage, and versatile control.• TOUCHPAD.One 10” – A modern, intuitive interface for AV management.• SAVI Cloud – Enables real-time remote control, diagnostics, and updates. Ollie, AI-Powered Automation – Natural language control for a streamlined user experience.Industry Leaders Weigh In“We’re thrilled to partner with SAVI iQ to bring their innovative AV solutions to our market,” said Dean Vaughan, CEO of Unite AV. “Their blend of intelligent control, scalability, and dealer-focused revenue opportunities aligns perfectly with the needs of our integrators. Together, we’re transforming AV into a smarter, more profitable experience for our partners.”“The collaboration with Unite AV is a major milestone for SAVI iQ,” added John Dorsey, President of SAVI iQ. “Their deep regional expertise and commitment to integrator success make them the ideal partner. We’re excited to introduce our platform to new audiences and showcase how intelligent AV automation can revolutionize commercial spaces at scale.”Integrate attendees can visit SAVI iQ and Unite AV at Booth #Q48 to experience the future of AV control and automation.About SAVI iQSAVI iQ delivers full-scale AV control and automation solutions through its AI-driven, cloud-based platform, revolutionizing commercial and residential spaces. By simplifying programming and installation, SAVI iQ helps integrators and service providers scale effortlessly and boost profitability. At the heart of the platform is Ollie, an intelligent automation agent designed to optimize performance, reduce support complexity, and unlock new revenue streams. The company offers a comprehensive commercial lineup featuring control and automation hardware, professional audio systems, displays, video distribution, digital signage, lighting solutions, cameras, thermostats, networking gear, and more. With a steadfast commitment to customer-focused design and built-in support-as-a-service, SAVI iQ is redefining automation at scale.About Unite AVUnite AV is a premier provider of professional audio, video, and control solutions for commercial and residential integration. With a mission to unite cutting-edge technology with streamlined deployment, Unite AV offers a curated selection of high-performance AV products, technical expertise, and personalized dealer support. Serving integrators across the country, Unite AV partners with innovative brands like SAVI iQ to deliver forward-thinking solutions that simplify installs, enhance user experience, and drive profitability. With a strong focus on education, service, and long-term dealer relationships, Unite AV is redefining what it means to be a value-added distributor in the AV industry.

