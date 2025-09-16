Environment Masters Partners with Shipshape to Bring Smart Home Monitoring to Mississippi Homes

Mississippi homeowners can now enjoy smarter, safer homes thanks to Environment Masters’ new partnership with Shipshape’s smart monitoring technology.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environment Masters is always looking for ways to help customers feel confident and in control of their home systems. That commitment has led to a new partnership with Shipshape, a leader in smart home technology designed to make homes smarter, safer, and more energy efficient.Through this partnership, Environment Masters is bringing Shipshape’s smart home monitoring technology to Mississippi homeowners with a new EMI-branded app. The app provides customers with real-time insights into their HVAC and plumbing systems, proactive maintenance reminders, and easy access to trusted service with just a tap.“Mississippi homes face some serious wear and tear — from brutal summers to aging infrastructure. We believe the best service is proactive, not reactive,” said Ben Nalty, President of Environment Masters. “Partnering with Shipshape helps us take that promise even further. Now, we can help our customers prevent problems before they start.”“Our partnership with Environment Masters is a powerful step forward in our mission to connect homeowners with smart solutions that prevent problems before they happen,” said Alexander Linn, CEO of Shipshape. “By combining our technology with Environment Masters’ reputation for quality and service, we’re delivering a smarter, more proactive home experience.”Through this partnership, homeowners can enjoy proactive system monitoring, assisted maintenance, seamless system integration, trusted service access, and HomeHealthScores and performance history.• Proactive system monitoring uses advanced technology to provide real-time alerts and insights that help homeowners catch issues early and avoid costly breakdowns.• Assisted maintenance gives homeowners personalized recommendations for their HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.• Seamless system integration is possible with retrofit kits, allowing homeowners to connect multiple systems such as HVAC units, water heaters, and dehumidifiers and manage them all in one app.• Trusted service access is built into the platform, connecting homeowners directly with Environment Masters’ top-rated professionals for fast and reliable service.• HomeHealthScores and performance history are tracked through HomeHealth Record, which monitors system performance over time and helps homeowners stay on top of long-term maintenance and efficiency.The partnership is rolling out now for all Environment Masters customers. With this new smart home offering, customers can enjoy added confidence knowing their home systems are being monitored and maintained with the same hassle-free service they have come to expect.To learn more, visit www.shipshape.ai and www.environmentmasters.com About Environment MastersEnvironment Masters has served Central Mississippi since 1957 and is known for industry-leading HVAC and plumbing services, trusted by thousands of families and backed by more 5-star reviews than anyone else in town. Learn more at www.environmentmasters.com About ShipshapeShipshape is building a world where homes take care of themselves. Their home management platform provides homeowners with intelligent monitoring, actionable insights, and access to top-tier service professionals, so homes run better, last longer, and cost less to maintain. Learn more at www.shipshape.ai

