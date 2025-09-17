Versus Producer Soukaina Alaoui El Hassani Named a 2025 Top Woman in Media

Soukaina Alaoui El Hassani

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versus, the culture-driving creative and production studio, proudly announces that producer Soukaina Alaoui El Hassani has been named a 2025 Cynopsis Top Women in Media honoree in the Creative Catalysts category.Alaoui El Hassani embodies Versus’ commitment to bold storytelling and precise execution. Every project she works on is elevated through her creative insight, as she drives concepts forward and collaborates meticulously with clients to bring each brief to life.“I mean this wholeheartedly, there is truly no one more suited for this recognition than Soukaina. She is a force of nature, working tirelessly to bring every creative vision to life with passion, dedication, and authenticity,” said Kathryn Henderson, Executive Producer / Director of Production. “Her impact goes beyond the work itself; she elevates everyone around her, making her team stronger and the work better. That’s the kind of leader you want by your side and the kind of talent to watch. Soukaina is deeply deserving of this Creative Catalyst Award, and I can’t wait to see all that she continues to accomplish.”In 2025, Alaoui El Hassani spearheaded two standout campaigns among others: the MeToo public awareness initiative and Jardiance’s “Slow is Good.” For MeToo, she shaped a campaign of social videos that centered on the safety of young Black children, addressing the realities of assault and harassment. With sensitivity and conviction, she guided the work across platforms, proving how intentional production can move people toward action. For Jardiance, she helped introduce Ted as a memorable and relatable character, expanding his world with family-focused storylines that reinforced the message that slowing CKD means more time with loved ones. Together, these projects translated complex themes into powerful, character-driven narratives that resonated across audiences and demographics.Soukaina’s impact extends beyond the studio and into the broader creative community. As a Moroccan-born filmmaker raised in Casablanca, she brings a cross-cultural perspective to storytelling. Outside her commercial work, she is a rising voice in independent film, creating projects that center Muslim and Afro-Arab women with nuance and authenticity. Her work is reshaping overlooked narratives and setting a new standard for inclusive, fearless storytelling.About VersusVersus is the creative studio built to challenge convention and shape culture through bold, original ideas and innovative production. Known for fearless creativity and unmatched craft, the studio partners with today’s most influential brands, entertainment partners, and agencies, earning global recognition and the industry’s most prestigious awards, including Emmys, Clios, Lions, and more. Dive into their work at www.weareversus.tv

