MAKE’s 2025 Animation Thesis Grant Now Open to Support the Next Generation of Animators

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAKE, a creative studio known for impactful animation and original storytelling, has officially opened applications for the 2025 MAKE Animation Thesis Grant . The annual program offers senior animation students funding, production resources, and promotional visibility to help bring their thesis films to life exactly as envisioned.Launched in 2024, the grant was created to champion and spotlight emerging animation talent by directly funding original animated thesis projects. Open globally to senior-level students in BFA, BA, MFA, and MA programs in animation, digital art, or related fields, the grant is awarded based on treatment presentation and storytelling vision.The MAKE Thesis Grant provides both financial backing and industry visibility, designed to elevate student films by removing barriers and amplifying bold creative voices. Winners not only receive direct cash funding, $3,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third place in 2024, but also professional references, optional creative guidance, and ongoing exposure through MAKE’s social channels, blog, and press coverage.“We’re not just funding student films, we’re giving emerging animators the tools, confidence, and visibility to bring their stories to life and step into the industry with work they’re proud of. This award is open internationally, and I’m continually inspired by the creativity we see from around the world. The voices we help amplify today will be the ones defining the next era of animation,” said Danny Robashkin, Founder and Creative Director at MAKE.Impact of the Grant: 2024 HighlightsLast year’s winners showcased the creative range and originality of student animation worldwide:First Place – Alienated! by Andrew Erbskorn: A comedic 2D short about a skittish alien defending his dome-shaped home from giant purple monsters.Second Place – Ümit by Amina Umirzhanova: A poetic, mythic story about hope and light in a world of darkness.Third Place – Praying for Love by Sofia Tonin: A darkly funny tale of a praying mantis searching for romance — and accidentally eating all her boyfriends.“What was even more rewarding for me was sitting in on calls every Monday morning with Steve Horner, our composer, who you guys (MAKE) recommended. Once I got rolling on the music, that’s when everything went from inspiration to reality. I was just sitting there with a big grin on my face, seeing my film come together exactly the way I envisioned it,” shared Andrew Erbskorn, Director of Alienated!, MAKE Thesis Grant 1st Place Recipient, on their experience with the process.How to ApplyApplications for the 2025 MAKE Thesis Grant are open from August 14 through November 4, 2025. Eligible applicants must be senior animation students actively working on their thesis film. Full eligibility requirements, application steps, and submission forms are available at makevisual.com/thesis-grant-info. Winners will be selected by the MAKE panel of judges and revealed on November 15, 2025.About MAKEMAKE is a creative studio specializing in short-form, impactful visual content. We have a big passion for short stories, the kind that punch above their weight and live rent-free in your head. Every frame is obsessed over. Every second has a job to do. Short isn’t easy. It’s surgical. There’s no fluff here, just tight, expressive work that knows what it’s saying and says it with style. Learn more at makevisual.com.

