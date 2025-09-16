Brooklyn’s First Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center Unveiled at St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf

Assemblymembers Phara Souffrant Forrest, Jo Anne Simon, Robert C. Carroll, Stefani Zinerman and Deputy Brooklyn Borough President, Rev. Kim Council with Dr. Jodi L. Falk

Ribbon Cutting Brings Together Leaders, Alumni, and Community; $400K Secured for School Infrastructure

Opening the museum and research center during our 65th anniversary reflects both the legacy of SFDS and our commitment to future generations of Deaf, DeafBlind, and Deaf Disabled students.” — Dr. Jodi L. Falk Executive Director

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS) proudly unveiled Brooklyn’s first Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony held Friday morning at the school’s Eastern Parkway campus.The event, part of SFDS’s historic 65th Anniversary Celebration, brought together past and present leaders, alumni, faculty, elected officials, board members, and friends of the school for a morning filled with nostalgia and heartfelt reunions.Executive Director Dr. Jodi L. Falk called the unveiling “a milestone moment for New York City.” She said-“This museum is a beautiful collection of artifacts and a living space where history, culture, and community will gather for years to come. Opening it during our 65th anniversary reflects both the legacy of SFDS and our commitment to future generations of Deaf, DeafBlind, and Deaf Disabled students.”Curator Dr. Julia Silvestri shared-“Every exhibit, every book, every piece of art tells a story that deserves to be preserved and celebrated. The Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center is a place where our communities can see themselves reflected and where the wider public can learn, engage, and grow.”The celebration welcomed Assemblymembers Phara Souffrant Forrest, Jo Anne Simon, Robert C. Carroll and Stefani Zinerman, Councilmember Crystal Hudson, and Deputy Brooklyn Borough President, Rev. Kim Council along with SFDS Board President Dr. Maria Hartman, and DeafBlind & Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow Foundation (DBDDCT) board members Bryan Ward, President; Lia Bautista, Treasurer; and Jaarad Hakim, Director.Special recognition was given to former SFDS Executive Directors Sister Joanne Fullner (1981–1992) and Mr. Edward McCormack (1992–2011), both of whom attended the ceremony. Sister Joanne expressed her delight at the school’s condition, remarking-“The building has been so beautifully maintained. The leadership and staff have done a wonderful job with the upkeep and the legacy. I am thoroughly pleased.”In a highlight of the morning, Assemblymember Forrest’s office presented a check for $400K to SFDS in support of vital repairs and accessibility needs, a gift met with gratitude and applause from the community.The museum features exhibits on SFDS history, NYC Deaf and DeafBlind history, a research center with journals and archives, a curated collection of books by Deaf and DeafBlind authors, and artwork by Deaf and DeafBlind artists.About the Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research CenterThe Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center is Brooklyn’s first museum and the only research center dedicated to the history and culture of Deaf and DeafBlind communities. Through exhibitions, archives, and public programming, the Center preserves community memory and ensures accessibility in every aspect of its work.About St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS)Founded in 1960, St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf educates the whole child through a multimodal–multilingual approach in a barrier-free environment, empowering students to grow academically, linguistically, physically, socially, and emotionally. Learn more at https://www.sfdesales.org Note: Visitors interested in a self-guided tour of the Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center must email Dawn Welters at SIO@sfdesales.org.

