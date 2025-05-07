Brooklyn Foundation Hosts Casino Night to Fund Equity and Access for Deaf, DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Youth

Casino Night Fundraiser for SFDS

DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow Foundation to host high-impact fundraiser in support of inclusive education and community empowerment.

Casino Night is a joyful experience with a powerful mission.” — Dr. Jodi L. Falk, Executive Director of SFDS

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow (DBDDCT) proudly announces Casino Night 2025: Bet on Brighter Futures, an exciting fundraising event taking place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Go Studios Penthouse in New York City. The evening will bring together supporters, advocates, and community members for a night of casino games, raffles, entertainment, and heartfelt connection—all in support of Deaf, DeafBlind, and Deaf Disabled children and their families.This event is more than a celebration. It's a moment to move forward. As nonprofit funding for schools and programs serving students with disabilities continues to shrink, the need for community-driven support is more urgent than ever. Proceeds from Casino Night will benefit St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf, directly funding educational programs, family services, and community initiatives that support students and their futures.“Casino Night is a joyful experience with a powerful mission,” said Dr. Jodi L. Falk, Executive Director of SFDS, who will deliver remarks during the event. “We're investing in equity, access, and opportunity for the disability community. Every contribution helps us build a more inclusive world.”Guests can look forward to a night of immersive Vegas-style gaming, curated raffles, great music, cocktails, and community. Journal ads and raffle ticket bundles are also available for purchase, with all proceeds directly supporting the cause.Event Details:Casino Night 2025: Bet on Brighter FuturesDate: Saturday, May 17, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PMLocation: Go Studios Penthouse, NYCTickets and Info: Casino Night Registration & Journal Ads For those who cannot attend, community ticket donations and journal ads are another impactful way to contribute.About SFDSSt. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf, located in Brooklyn, NY, provides a multimodal-multilingual, inclusive, and supportive educational environment for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Deaf Disabled students. Through personalized learning, advocacy, and community connection, SFDS ensures every student is supported.For more information, please visit www.sfdesales.org About DBDDCTDeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow (DBDDCT) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting Saint Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS) in Brooklyn. SFDS is a tuition-free, state-supported school serving Deaf, DeafBlind, and DeafDisabled students from birth through 8th grade. DBDDCT ensures students and their families receive the resources and support they need to thrive.For more information, please visit https://dbddtomorrow.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.