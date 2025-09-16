Women-Owned Powerhouses Join Forces at the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) Booth for the 2025 SEMA Show

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is proud to announce the return of its booth at the 2025 SEMA Show in collaboration with three women-owned organizations.

NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network ( SBN ) is proud to announce the return of its dynamic and expanded booth at the 2025 SEMA Show (November 4–7, 2025) in collaboration with three women-owned organizations in the industry: Autofluencer, HAVEN Creative , and Real Deal Revolution . Together, these partners will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience designed to educate, connect, and celebrate women in the automotive aftermarket.The 20x30 booth will serve as a hub of empowerment, professional development, and technical skill-building, while shining a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of women across the industry. Attendees can expect interactive workshops, live interviews, hands-on technical demos, and meaningful networking opportunities.Autofluencer will lead live panel discussions and interviews, share content creation strategies, and host giveaways that support female creators in the industry.. Founder & CEO Erica Sietsma reflected: “I joined SBN at my first SEMA after starting Autofluencer, and the community has been a game-changer. Being in the booth this year feels like coming full circle—it’s my chance to give back.”HAVEN Creativewill activate its signature “Make Mavens. Get Sh*t Done.” platform through its Maven Graffiti Wall, live podcast interviews, and personal branding and goal-setting tools. Founder Jeni Bukolt added: “This isn’t just about showing up—it’s about leveling up. We’re here to fuel people with clarity, confidence, and community so they can get sh*t done and make their mark—literally, on the Maven graffiti wall.”Real Deal Revolution will empower attendees with hands-on technical workshops including pinstriping, carburetor rebuilds, and plastic welding, just to name a few. Co-founder Theresa Contreras explained: “Our workshops are designed to empower others to discover they are far more capable than they realize. By showcasing skilled women in their craft, we aim to inspire confidence, break barriers, and spark belief in their own path.”SBN Select Committee Member Annette Bauer reinforced the mission: “The SBN booth is more than just a display—it’s a space where community is built, careers are supported, and women are celebrated. Our partners share this mission and will help us elevate the presence and impact of women at the SEMA Show.”Attendees can also learn about SBN’s year-round programming, member benefits, and opportunities to get involved. Whether you’re a newcomer, ally, or longtime supporter, the SBN booth is your place to connect, grow, and get inspired. Qualified SEMA Show attendees are encouraged to register now to secure discounted rates and maximize their ROI. Registration is $75 through Sept. 26. Hotel reservations at guaranteed low rates are available exclusively through SEMA’s official hotel provider, onPeak.About the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN)The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) is a premier professional network within the Specialty Equipment Market Association dedicated to the advancement of women in the automotive aftermarket. Through education, mentoring, and community, SBN empowers women to succeed and thrive in every facet of the industry. To learn more about the SEMA Businesswomen's Network (SBN), visit www.sema.org/sbn About AutofluencerAutofluencer is a sponsorship and influencer management platform serving automotive and motorsports brands, agencies, race teams, influencers, racers, and enthusiasts. Our technology and team helps you do more of what you love by streamlining partnership management functions like sponsorship applications and partnership contracts, while showcasing the value of the partnership through Earned Media Value and individual partner performance analytics. To learn more about Autofluencer, visit https://autofluencer.com/ About HAVEN CreativeHAVEN Creative is a women-owned branding and creative agency dedicated to helping organizations and leaders gain clarity, connect with their audiences, and build authentic brands. With its bold “Make Mavens. Get Sh*t Done.” approach, HAVEN empowers women to collaborate and lead with confidence. To learn more about Haven Creative, visit https://havencreativeagency.com/ About Real Deal RevolutionReal Deal Revolution is a women-founded nonprofit dedicated to preserving the art of skilled trades and craftsmanship. Born from the vision of artisans, designers, and builders, we create spaces where hands-on learning, mentorship, and community engagement ignite confidence and possibility. Through our traveling Workshoppes and activations, we empower people of all backgrounds to discover the trades, master new skills, and unlock their full potential. To learn more about Real Deal Revolution, visit https://www.realdealrevolution.org/

