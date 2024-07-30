Autofluencer Launches Platform for Enthusiast Industries in the $250B Creator Economy
Autofluencer, a one-of-a-kind solution for brands and creators, announces the launch of their platform for enthusiast industries in the $250B creator economy.
If I had Autofluencer as a marketing director, I could have increased creator partnerships while reducing staffing and media expenses by 15%.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autofluencer, a one-of-a-kind solution for enthusiast brands and creators, announces the launch of their early access platform for enthusiast industries in the booming $250 billion creator economy. The innovative technology behind Autofluencer simplifies the process for enthusiast brands and content creators to connect, collaborate, and evaluate partnership data, leading to more successful outcomes.
— Marla Moore, Co-Founder
Autofluencer offers more than just technology solutions—it's a gateway to transformative partnerships that save time and money, allowing all parties to do more of what they love while earning more. Launching a brand partnership and connecting with like-minded enthusiast industry professionals has never been easier.
Autofluencer’s initial focus is the automotive aftermarket including members of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and motorsports including members of the Performance Racing Industry (PRI).
Erica Sietsma, Autofluencer Founder and CEO says, "Think of the platform as a two-sided CRM that helps brands and content creators in enthusiast industries fully harness their partnerships' potential. While many tools exist in the creator management space, none cater to the unique needs and budgets of niche enthusiast markets while providing value to both brands and creators."
The creator economy has seen exponential growth, fueled by social media's amplifying ability for creators of all kinds. Research shows that brand-creator partnerships generate fresh, unique content. Thanks to the trust creators build with their audiences, these partnerships also yield strong conversion rates. Notably, 69% of consumers trust product recommendations from creators they follow over other forms of advertising. In 2024, 85% of brands are allocating marketing budgets to creator partnerships, with 56% seeking user-generated content.
"In my 40 years of marketing in the automotive aftermarket, I've always worked with builders or motorsports drivers to amplify brand messaging. However, the process was manual, challenging to sustain, and near impossible to measure," said Marla Moore, Co-Founder and SEMA Hall of Fame Inductee. "With Autofluencer, brand marketers can find the right partner from our growing database of over 800 vetted industry creators. Autofluencer then helps streamline the partnership process and evaluate ROI. Data shows these partnerships are 10 times more effective than paid media. If I had this tool as a marketing director, I could have increased creator partnerships while reducing staffing and media expenses by 15%."
Brands and creators interested in finding lucrative partnerships through Autofluencer can visit app.autofluencer.com to register for Early Access.
# # #
Autofluencer, (autofluencer.com) headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ was started in 2023 and is a women-owned business dedicated to providing solutions for brands and content creators in enthusiast industries to manage and evaluate partnerships efficiently. Founded on a love for startup innovation and a commitment to helping people do more of what they love, our platform offers more than just marketing solutions—it's a gateway to transformative partnerships. By focusing exclusively on the enthusiast economy, we provide a tailored experience that saves time and money while delivering value to brands and creators.
Sources: Goldman Sachs Research, April 2023; Social Shepard Statistics, April 2024
Erica Sietsma
Autofluencer
+1 206-707-3320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Introducing Autofluencer