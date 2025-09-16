Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Dr. Arianne Dhanukdharriesingh with the Candela Matrix®

Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness now offers the Candela Matrix® platform, advancing non-surgical skin renewal for all ages and skin tones.

The Candela Matrix Pro offers one of the most comfortable treatments available, using the finest needles on the market.” — Dr. Arianne Dhanukdharriesingh

SAN FERNANDO, TRINIDAD, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.About the MatrixPlatformMore than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:Customized treatments for all skin tones and typesVisible results with minimal downtimeConsistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness: Dedicated to Transformative Care“The Candela Matrix Pro offers one of the most comfortable treatments available, using the finest needles on the market. It’s an excellent option for anyone seeking minimally invasive skin tightening and rejuvenation with beautiful, natural results.” says Dr. Arianne Dhanukdharriesingh of Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness.Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.ennairatt.com or call 1-868-255-1122.About Ennaira Aesthetics & WellnessEnnaira Aesthetics & Wellness is more than a skincare destination. It is a refined sanctuary where luxury, intention, and self-care come together to create a transformative experience. In a world saturated with fast fixes and fleeting trends, Ennaira stands apart by offering a space where time slows, decisions simplify, and skin care becomes an effortless ritual. With a philosophy rooted in holistic wellness and mindful results, Ennaira blends advanced technology with personalized care to nurture both the skin and spirit. Their thoughtfully curated services include RF microneedling, customized facials, fat dissolving injections, laser hair removal, Préime DermaFacials, hair restoration, injectables, Japanese Head Spa, and stretchmark and scar camouflage. Every offering is designed to elevate confidence, enhance natural beauty, and support well-being from the inside out. Backed by medical-grade equipment and a passion for excellence, Ennaira’s experienced team delivers results that are as restorative as they are remarkable. Clients are welcomed into a warm, inclusive community where beauty is not redefined but rediscovered—with grace, calm, and care at every step.About Candela MedicalCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

