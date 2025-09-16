AquaBlu Mosaics Launches the Currents Series – A Porcelain Tile Collection Inspired by the Flow of the Ocean

Aura Desert Puro Kitchen - Currents Series Porcelain Tile Aura Eucalyptus Puro Living - Currents Series Porcelain Tile Aura Puro Lagoon Bathroom - Currents Series Porcelain Tile

Capture the movement of the sea with durable porcelain tiles designed for pools, spas, kitchens, and baths—beauty and performance in every piece.

The Currents Series really feels alive, just like the ocean. Every tile has its own flow and depth, bringing a sense of movement and calm into a space."” — Sarah Barker, Merchandise Manager

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaBlu Mosaics , the premier online destination for luxury pool tile and outdoor living products, proudly announces the launch of the Currents Series Porcelain Tile—a brilliant new collection that captures the serene movement of water and brings a sense of coastal sophistication to any environment. With its striking designs and unmatched versatility, Currents exemplifies AquaBlu’s commitment to setting the standard for beauty, quality, and innovation in tile design.“The Currents Series really feels alive, just like the ocean,” said Sarah Barker, Merchandise Manager at AquaBlu Mosaics. “Every tile has its own flow and depth, bringing a sense of movement and calm into a space—whether it’s a kitchen backsplash or a poolside retreat. These porcelain tiles capture the effortless elegance of water and make it something people can enjoy in their everyday lives.”Ocean-Inspired Beauty Meets Everyday PerformanceThe Currents Series is designed to echo the rhythm of the sea, with subtle patterns and graceful lines that evoke the natural flow of waves. Available in 8” x 8” circular deco tiles and sleek 3” x 16” field tiles, this collection offers endless design possibilities. Both formats are offered in matte and glossy finishes, allowing designers, builders, and homeowners to mix and match textures for truly custom creations.Whether used to create a striking pool waterline, a serene bathroom retreat, or a dynamic kitchen backsplash, Currents delivers coastal elegance with practical durability. The high-quality porcelain construction ensures exceptional strength and low maintenance, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Resistant to water, stains, and fading, these tiles provide long-lasting beauty that stands up to the demands of everyday life.Continuing a Legacy of Design LeadershipThe launch of Currents marks the latest chapter in AquaBlu’s ongoing mission to bring innovative, high-end products to the world of tile and outdoor living. For more than a decade, AquaBlu has earned a reputation as the go-to source for homeowners, designers, architects, and contractors seeking exceptional materials for pools, spas, kitchens, bathrooms, patios, and outdoor entertainment spaces.From shimmering glass mosaics and durable porcelain pavers to statement-making natural stone and decorative accents, AquaBlu’s carefully curated collections have set new standards in style and performance. Each new product launch reinforces the company’s leadership in a competitive market—offering customers not only unparalleled selection but also expert guidance and reliable nationwide service.“With every collection we introduce, our goal is to inspire creativity and deliver products that perform as beautifully as they look,” said Frank Vitori, Co-founder at AquaBlu Mosaics. “The Currents Series reflects everything AquaBlu stands for: exceptional design, lasting quality, and the ability to transform everyday spaces into extraordinary destinations.”Perfect for Every ProjectThe versatility of the Currents Series makes it a standout choice for a wide range of residential and commercial applications. The circular deco tiles create eye-catching focal points, ideal for feature walls, shower surrounds, and pool waterlines. The elongated field tiles provide sleek, contemporary lines that enhance kitchen backsplashes, bathroom walls, and outdoor living areas. Together, these formats offer endless possibilities for creating layered textures and captivating patterns.Available in a range of soothing, ocean-inspired tones, Currents pairs effortlessly with other AquaBlu products—from sparkling glass mosaics to rugged porcelain pavers—allowing designers to create seamless indoor-outdoor transitions or multidimensional spaces that celebrate both style and function.Setting the Standard for Tile and Outdoor LivingAs demand for luxury home upgrades continues to rise, AquaBlu remains at the forefront of design trends, helping homeowners and professionals elevate their spaces with products that balance aesthetic impact, everyday performance, and long-term value. Whether planning a pool renovation, an outdoor kitchen, or a bathroom remodel, customers can rely on AquaBlu’s expert team to provide the guidance and materials needed to achieve stunning results.With the launch of the Currents Series, AquaBlu once again proves why it is the leader in tile, pool tile, outdoor living, kitchen design, and bathroom remodeling materials. By blending timeless coastal inspiration with cutting-edge manufacturing, the company continues to redefine what’s possible in residential and commercial design.About AquaBlu MosaicsAquaBlu Mosaics is the premier online retailer of luxury pool tile, glass tile, porcelain pavers, and outdoor living products. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, AquaBlu serves homeowners, designers, contractors, and architects nationwide with an extensive catalog of high-quality materials for pools, spas, kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor entertainment spaces. Known for its unmatched selection, expert customer service, and fast, reliable shipping, AquaBlu helps customers create extraordinary spaces that combine beauty, performance, and lasting value.

