AquaBlu Mosaics Partners with LETO to Launch Luxury In-Pool Loungers

AquaBlu Mosaics and LETO Announce Collaboration Rooted in Shared Commitment to Sustainable Design and Ocean Conservation

LETO’s commitment to craftsmanship, elegance, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our philosophy, and we are thrilled to offer a product that embodies sophistication, comfort, and lasting value.” — Sarah Barker, Product Manager at AquaBlu Mosaics

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaBlu Mosaics , a leading provider of luxury pool and outdoor living products, and LETO, a creator of premium in-pool floating loungers , today announced a new partnership to offer a collection of stylish, durable, and environmentally conscious inflatable chaises. This collaboration is a natural extension of both brands' core philosophies, uniting their shared commitment to high-end aesthetics, innovative design, and sustainable practices.The new LETO loungers, available now through AquaBlu Mosaics, are designed to combine luxury with a deep respect for the planet. The chaise's removable, machine-washable Olefin cover is made from upcycled materials, a process that reduces waste and minimizes environmental impact. Beneath the surface, the durable TPU core is a non-toxic and biodegradable alternative to conventional PVC, ensuring the product's long-lasting comfort also aligns with a greener future.Key features of the new LETO loungers include:- Luxury Wrapped in Comfort: A plush, machine-washable Olefin cover for a soft and durable finish.- Engineered for Relaxation: A durable TPU core provides structural support and long-lasting comfort.- Smart Design for Real Life: A non-slip mesh bottom prevents pooling water, and a dual-valve system ensures quick and easy inflation and deflation.- Versatile Style: Lightweight and easy to carry, perfect for both in-water and poolside use.- Refined Options: Available in three chic finishes: Pewter, Ivory, and Ivory/Flax Stripe, priced at $375 each.The partnership is a natural fit, rooted in a shared dedication to elevating outdoor living spaces with products that are both beautiful and responsible. Just as AquaBlu Mosaics offers a curated collection of recycled glass tiles and supports ocean conservation through partnerships with organizations like the Coral Restoration Foundation, LETO engineers its products with materials that reduce waste and environmental impact.“This collaboration with LETO is more than just about adding a new product to our collection; it's about a true partnership in our mission to create a more beautiful and sustainable future,” said Sarah Barker, Product Manager at AquaBlu Mosaics. “LETO’s commitment to quality craftsmanship, modern elegance, and sustainable materials aligns perfectly with our philosophy, and we are thrilled to offer our customers a product that embodies sophistication, comfort, and lasting value while also protecting our planet.”About AquaBlu MosaicsAquaBlu Mosaics is a leading provider of premium mosaics and high-end products for pools and outdoor living spaces . Committed to quality craftsmanship, modern elegance, and lifestyle-driven design, AquaBlu offers a curated collection of materials and accessories that transform ordinary spaces into refined works of art. By partnering with top designers and brands, AquaBlu Mosaics helps customers create durable, beautiful, and functional environments that embody sophistication and lasting value.

