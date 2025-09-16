Reduction in Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that continued, record-level investments in the State’s nationally recognized Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative have contributed to a significant reduction of gun violence across 21 counties in New York State with shooting incidents with injury down 14 percent since last year. Since Governor Hochul took office in 2021, the number of shooting incidents with injury in GIVE communities have fallen by 59 percent and the number of individuals killed in shooting incidents are down 60 percent.

“Across the state, we are taking an aggressive approach to reduce and eliminate gun violence — and our investments are working,” Governor Hochul said. “Working with law enforcement officials and community advocates, New York is seeing a significant drop in gun crimes and shooting deaths, and we will continue investing in these programs to ensure gun violence incidents keep trending downward in New York.”

The 28 police departments participating in GIVE reported 356 shooting incidents with injury during January through August 2025, a 14 percent drop compared to the 415 incidents reported during the same period last year. The number of people shot decreased by 22 percent, 415 compared to 531, and there were 26 fewer gun violence-related deaths, 62 compared to 88, during the same time frame.

The GIVE initiative currently provides $36 million in state funding for equipment, overtime, and personnel, as well as comprehensive, focused training and technical assistance, to participating police departments and their county law enforcement partners: district attorneys’ offices, probation departments, and sheriffs’ offices. These police departments are on the front lines of fighting gun violence outside of New York City and account for roughly 90 percent of violent crimes involving firearms and 85 percent of all violent crime reported outside the five boroughs.

Governor Hochul’s sustained investment in GIVE funding has contributed double-digit decreases in shooting incidents with injury in Albany, 55 percent; Buffalo, 22 percent; and Syracuse, 15 percent, during the first eight months of this year compared to 2024. Other GIVE departments also reported declines in gun violence during the same timeframe:

An interactive dashboard featuring current year and annual historical data reported by each of the 28 police departments are available on the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) website. Governor Hochul highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to reduce shootings, save lives and combat violent crime on the first day of the annual DCJS Public Safety Symposium, which features more than 100 presentations over three days on topics ranging from data-driven decision making to officer wellness and community trust building.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “This progress shows what’s possible when law enforcement and community partners work together and use proven strategies to save lives. With the Governor’s unprecedented support, we are making communities throughout New York safer and stronger. It’s fitting that today’s announcement coincides with the start of our Symposium, where more than 1,600 professionals across the youth and criminal justice systems are sharing ideas and strengthening partnerships to prevent and reduce crime while promoting youth and family opportunities.”

Earlier this year, Governor Hochul announced that she secured record-level funding for GIVE for the third consecutive year: $36.38 million, with $36 million awarded and the remainder reserved for emerging needs identified by participating agencies, which are required to use evidence-based strategies to drive down shootings and combat violent crime. The breakdown of funding awarded to GIVE partners in 21 counties outside of New York City for the contract period July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, is available online here.

