NUJ holds successful branches summit

Branch officers from across the union met online on 13 September to reflect on successful initiatives, share ideas and consider practical action to inform the union’s recruitment and organising strategy.

Gerry Curran, NUJ joint president, warmly welcomed attendees to the session organised to provide opportunities to discuss the needs of branches, identify best practice and consider challenges faced within the union.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said in her introduction to attendees it was positive that branches were able to come together to work on the issues that collectively bind members of the union. She noted the power of NUJ branches had been demonstrated in recent weeks, through the organisation of well-attended solidarity events with journalists in Gaza and around the world.

Davison also referenced huge cuts announced by publisher Reach plc, with 600 journalists at risk of redundancy with over 300 cuts. The NUJ is seeking further detail required on the creation of new roles set to be created, stressing training will be necessary to support the transition of journalists into these posts.

Davison said:

“This is a whole union approach, we need to engage to support our members going through a difficult time.”

Cailin MacKenzie, Brussels branch vice chair, was first to share tips from her branch. She noted that most of the branch were freelances. Sharing action taken by the branch with summit attendees, she said the branch offered carer expenses and always listed accessibility accommodations for meetings. MacKenzie also recognised the importance of using jargon free language when engaging on issues. The branch’s newsletter is how they inform members about meetings but also a good opportunity to allow people to stay abreast of the work of members.

Mark Fisher from Edinburgh freelance branch, said the branch recognised that members may be vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and held a Zoom meeting for members. Regular meetings soon followed, and the branch now meets each Monday afternoon. “We’ve never lost the impetus,” he said.

Curran said his branch had also organised good seminars during covid, including on the use of government grants and on welfare.

Fisher recognised the benefits of the online meeting for members who could not attend in-person meetings and highlighted that the frequency of meetings also meant issues could be regularly discussed, e.g. on the NUJ News Recovery Plan where the branch was able to speak to cross party politicians in Scotland in their engagement.

Fisher recognised that online meetings would not always be the preferred option for members, but that through its use thus far, the branch had achieved a good gender balance.

Ray Tostevin, South West Branch, discussed the creation of the branch and its ability to bring together approximately 800 members in various geographical locations including in Bristol, Bath, Somerset, Gloucester and the Channel Islands. Membership includes those working across sectors in PR, newspapers, photographers, broadcasting, a mixture of freelances and those directly employed. Summit delegates heard of the use of hybrid meetings and the branch’s decision to move to online only.

Tostevin said the branch hosed a number of social events including an in-person vigil to raise awareness about colleagues killed in various war zones – this was very well reported by local media. A recent stall hosted at Tolpuddle Martyrs festival had been a success and allowed an opportunity for discussion on the challenges faced by journalists. As a result, the branch hopes to be back next year with an even bigger presence.

Georgina Morris, NUJ vice president, noted that the pandemic had meant changes in the way journalists work with some no longer meeting in newsrooms. She recognised that threats of job cuts continue to impact the livelihoods of members and the role of branches has never been more important.

How do we find members and build connections, build communities? Morris asked. She said there’s the challenge of whether people understand the role and work of a union, and that the NUJ would be considering this as it communicated the benefits of membership. Morris also discussed student members and the importance of engaging them at the start of their journeys, in the hope they too will recruit others throughout their career.

Gerard Cunningham, Dublin Freelance Forum, said the forum had been operating for over 15 years. The event open to members and non-members receives some funding from Coimisiún na Meán. Practical advice and help for freelances is offered, e.g. a guide to defamation law, or guidance on pitching. Cunningham shared with the audience that two events are organised annually and the forum works well as an opportunity to network. He notes the use of newsletters had been successful in staying in contact with freelances.

The next freelance forum is on 20 October.

Thanks to all speakers, to York & North Yorks Branch for their video contribution and to branch officers who participated in the summit, sharing contributions in breakout rooms full of ideas.

