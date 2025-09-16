Governor Mills Announces Opposition to CMP's Request to Hike Electricity Rates

September 16, 2025

Governor criticizes $1.4 billion request and says it undermines landmark utility accountability law enacted in 2022

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to Central Maine Power's (CMP) filing today with the Maine Public Utilities Commission that seeks a rate increase of roughly $1.4 billion from Maine ratepayers over five years:

"Today's request from CMP blatantly ignores the economic reality that Maine people face every day, especially seniors on fixed incomes, small businesses, and residents of rural Maine, who are struggling with high costs of electricity, groceries, housing and health care. Yet CMP wants to raise their electricity bills again," said Governor Mills. "I recognize that investing in our grid to improve reliability is important, but this request is massive and unacceptable. It undermines legislation I signed to ensure planned electric utility investments are transparent and are made with input from Maine people. I have directed the Governor's Energy Office to intervene in opposition to CMP's request, in order to safeguard the interests of Maine ratepayers and uphold the requirements CMP must follow under Maine law."

In 2022, the Maine Legislature enacted a landmark bill submitted by Governor Mills that requires CMP and Versant Power to develop Integrated Grid Plans every five years with public engagement to identify priorities and build a more affordable and reliable grid. CMP is required by statute to file its grid plan with the PUC by January 12, 2026.