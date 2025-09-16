Right Move Storage Welcomes Jeremy Rollwitz as Senior Vice President

Right Move Storage

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Move Storage , a leading self-storage management company, is proud to announce that Jeremy Rollwitz has joined the company as Senior Vice President. In this role, Jeremy will lead strategic growth initiatives, enhance operational performance, and further strengthen Right Move’s position as a premier third-party management platform in the self-storage industry.Jeremy brings a wealth of experience and a stellar reputation, having spent his career driving operational excellence and building successful teams across the self-storage sector. His proven leadership and deep industry knowledge will play a key role in accelerating Right Move Storage’s expansion and delivering superior results for clients and investors.“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the Right Move family,” said Darren Kelley, President of Right Move Storage. “He is one of the most highly respected professionals in our industry, and his expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform and deliver best-in-class management services.”Right Move Storage, a subsidiary of LandPark Advisors, has experienced rapid growth since its founding, now managing a diverse portfolio of self-storage facilities across multiple markets. With Jeremy’s addition to the leadership team, the company is well-positioned to build on this momentum and set a new standard for third-party management in the self-storage industry.“I’m excited to join Right Move Storage at such a pivotal time in its growth story,” said Jeremy Rollwitz, Senior Vice President of Right Move Storage. “The company has built a strong reputation for innovation, integrity, and results. I look forward to working alongside Darren, the LandPark team, and our talented group of professionals to continue expanding the Right Move platform and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”About Right Move StorageRight Move Storage, based in Houston, Texas, is a third-party management company specializing in self-storage. With a focus on operational excellence, advanced technology solutions, and personalized service, Right Move partners with owners and investors to maximize performance and profitability across a growing portfolio of properties. Right Move is majority-owned by LandPark Advisors, a Houston-based real estate investment and management firm.

