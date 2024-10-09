LandPark Advisors Acquires 2603 Augusta in Partnership with The Porter Law Firm

Building Photo Tenant Lounge LandPark Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LandPark Advisors, a leader in Houston’s commercial real estate market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 2603 Augusta , a 16-story Class A office building located in Houston's Galleria/Uptown Corridor. The acquisition, completed in partnership with The Porter Law Firm, represents another step in LandPark’s strategic growth and expansion within the Houston market. Offering 244,804 rentable square feet of premium office space, 2603 Augusta is ideally positioned with prime frontage on Augusta Drive near Westheimer Road, providing tenants with convenient access to a wide range of amenities, dining, and retail options.Brad Porter, Founder of The Porter Law Firm, enlisted LandPark Advisors to help find a new home for his growing law firm after outgrowing their previous location at 2221 S. Voss. As a result, The Porter Law Firm will be relocating to 2603 Augusta this fall. “We are thrilled to bring The Porter Law Firm to this remarkable building. The location, amenities, and recent renovations make it the perfect environment for our team and clients,” said Porter.Since going under contract, LandPark Advisors has already secured several new leases that will significantly increase the building’s occupancy. This rapid leasing activity demonstrates LandPark’s ability to attract high-quality tenants and enhance the value of premier office assets like 2603 Augusta.Designed to attract businesses seeking a fully amenitized office environment, 2603 Augusta offers a range of top-tier features, including a newly updated tenant lounge with a shared coffee area, bourbon lockers, a first-floor conference room, 24-hour security, and a fitness center with lockers and showers. Additional upgrades include newly renovated bathrooms, enhanced infrastructure, and an adjacent parking garage. Future plans include the addition of a Pickleball Court and a Golf Simulator to further enhance the tenant experience.“This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for LandPark Advisors to showcase our expertise in managing and leasing premier office space,” said Bill McGrath, President of LandPark Advisors. “With the significant capital already invested in the property and our proven ability to secure high-end, creditworthy tenants, we are confident in achieving full lease-up and maximizing the value of this exceptional asset.”As one of Houston’s fastest-growing commercial real estate firms, LandPark Advisors continues to build on its extensive portfolio of properties, adding value through innovative property management and tenant-focused services. 2603 Augusta stands as a prime example of the company’s ability to deliver world-class office environments in Houston’s most desirable business districts.Management and leasing for 2603 Augusta will be handled by LandPark Commercial, with property management overseen by Jackie Thomas, CPM, Executive Vice President of LandPark. For leasing inquiries, please contact Bill McGrath, CCIM, at 713-789-2200 or bmcgrath@landparkco.com.

