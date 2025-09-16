Dr. Sims and Lead Care Team

Dr. Richard Sims and our pain management team were voted Best Pain Management Clinic in Volusia County, honoring our compassionate, patient-centered care.

We’re incredibly proud of Dr. Sims and his team. This award shows the trust our community places in them and their commitment to treating every patient with compassion and respect.” — Shannon Stewartson, CEO of The Orthopedic Clinic

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Orthopedic Clinic’s Dr. Richard Sims and Team Voted Best Pain Management Clinic in Volusia County”

The Orthopedic Clinic is proud to announce that Dr. Richard C. Sims, M.D., Board-Certified Interventional Pain Management Specialist, and his dedicated care team have been named the Best Pain Management Clinic in Volusia County by the Official Community’s Choice Awards in Daytona.

This recognition highlights Dr. Sims’s commitment to providing advanced, patient-centered pain management solutions across the region, along with the exceptional dedication of his multidisciplinary team.

Dr. Sims specializes in innovative pain management procedures, including advanced interventional techniques, implantable devices, and diagnostic procedures to support surgical evaluation and recovery.

He is dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesia and trained at the University of Florida, where he completed both his residency in Anesthesiology and a fellowship in Multidisciplinary Pain Management.

𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐬

"It’s such a privilege to be recognized as the Best Pain Management Clinic in Volusia County. This award means a great deal to me because it comes directly from the community we serve. Our patients are more than a number or a case to our team. Every patient is a reminder that they are our neighbors, friends, and family. We are honored by the trust the community has in us, and we will continue working every day to provide care that is both compassionate and effective."

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦

Dr. Sims shares this recognition with his highly skilled lead care team, who play a vital role in patient care and clinic excellence:

• 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐏𝐀-𝐂 – Physician Assistant

• 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐀-𝐂 – Physician Assistant

• 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐀𝐏𝐑𝐍 – Advanced Practice Registered Nurse

• 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 – Care Coordinator

• 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 – Lead Medical Assistant

• 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 – Surgical Suite Team Lead

• 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐲 – Medical Assistant

• 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐲-𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫 – Medical Assistant

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐫. 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐬

Dr. Sims is passionate about patient-centered pain care, blending advanced clinical expertise with a compassionate, individualized approach. He is board-certified in both Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology and is an active member of the Florida Medical Association.

Patients benefit from his extensive training at the University of Florida, where he completed both his anesthesiology residency and a fellowship in multidisciplinary pain management. Recognized by the community for his dedication and excellence, Dr. Sims provides care at The Orthopedic Clinic’s Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, and Port Orange locations. Outside of medicine, he values time with family and enjoys swimming, tennis, travel, and exploring new restaurants.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜

The Orthopedic Clinic has been serving Volusia and Flagler counties for more than 50 years, delivering comprehensive orthopedic, sports medicine, and pain management care. With a patient-first approach, the clinic is committed to helping individuals achieve mobility, recovery, and improved quality of life.



𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬:

For further information on The Orthopedic Clinic or to request an appointment, please visit https://orthotoc.com/ or call (386) 255-4596.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

Please contact Hannah Crawford, Marketing & Patient Experience Manager at hcrawford@orthotoc.com or (386) 226-1329.

Dr. Richard Sims, Interventional Pain Management Physician

