Dr. Dominic Marino of The Orthopedic Clinic Trains Brazilian Surgeons on Robotic Surgery Techniques

Dr. Marino Poses with Brazilian Surgeons on November 5th and November 12th, 2024

VELYS™ Robotic Assisted Solution Surgery

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthopedic Clinic is proud to announce that, in partnership with J&J MedTech, Dr. Dominic Marino has successfully trained five Brazilian surgeons to operate using the VELYS™ Robotic Assisted Solution Surgery device.

The Orthopedic Clinic is the only ambulatory surgery center in Volusia County that is currently offering a robotic-assisted total joint replacement. We are committed to having this advanced technology that provides the same services found at major tertiary centers.

Our orthopedic surgeons have completed hundreds of knee replacement procedures utilizing the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution and the ATTUNE™ Knee System. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing advanced, cutting-edge technology and exceptional care to our patients.

The VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution uses a variety of advanced technologies to provide surgeons with the information and tools they need to perform an accurate and precise knee replacement personalized for the patient’s specific anatomy. This technology is designed for digital precision, which may improve early patient outcomes following total knee replacement surgery. It is important to note that the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution is controlled entirely by our highly skilled surgeons and does not operate autonomously.

Dr. Dominic Marino of The Orthopedic Clinic was chosen for this teaching project due to his extensive experience with the robotic system. Dr. Marino is an orthopedic surgeon who is fellowship-trained in total joint surgery and specializes in treating all conditions involving the hip and knees in adults and children. He has been with The Orthopedic Clinic since August 2023.

The training consisted of one full day of observation in surgery. The objective after the training was for these highly skilled international surgeons to leave with a better understanding of the robotic technology and how it works intra-operatively. Before each training session, the Brazilian surgeons spent time at J&J MedTech headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens doing a didactic review of the technology to prepare them for the training with Dr. Marino.

The Brazilian Surgeons who attended this coveted robotic-assisted training were as follows:

1. Dr. Marco Demange: Associate Professor in the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology and Researcher at the University of Sâo Paulo.

2. Dr. Marcelo Kubota: Chief of the Knee Group at Paulista School of Medicine and President of the Brazilian Society of Knee Surgery

3. Dr. Marcelo Ferrer: Medical Residency in Orthopedics and Traumatology at the Base Hospital of The Federal District in Brasîlia

4. Dr. Diogo Cals: Coordinator of the Knee Surgery Department at Copa D’Or and Glôrida D’Or Hopsitals

5. Dr. Ricarda Cury: Head of the Knee Department and Professor at Santa Casa School of Medicine in Sâo Paulo

"I am proud that here at The Orthopedic Clinic we are leading the way in advanced orthopedic care by being the only ambulatory surgery center in Volusia County offering robotic-assisted total joint replacement. My commitment to cutting-edge technology allows me to provide precise, personalized treatments to improve outcomes and enhance recovery. I am honored to share my expertise globally, training skilled surgeons to adopt these advancements in their own practices." - Dr. Dominic Marino

