Get free job hunting guidance from mentors at 1,500 companies

Feeling like your job hunt is going nowhere? What if you had an expert mentor from a top company guiding you every step of the way?

American Corporate Partners (ACP) offers a free, year-long mentorship program for post-9/11 Veterans. They’ll pair you with a professional at one of over 1,500 companies—including Amazon, Disney, and Lockheed Martin—who can help you translate your military skills into a successful civilian career.

The personalized guidance pays off with the average starting salary for participants who get hired during their mentorship is $90,000. Beyond the paycheck, you’ll gain the confidence and networking skills needed to thrive.

Your military experience is a huge asset, but it can be tough to navigate a new industry or explain your value to civilian employers. A mentor helps you bridge that gap. Samantha Thompson, an Air Force Veteran and active duty military spouse, is working with a mentor from Sony to help her navigate and pivot to tech. “My Mentor doesn’t just help me stay on track with job searches and networking,” said Thompson. “He’s helped me find my voice (and my confidence) when telling my story.”

How to Get Started

Visit ACP’s website to learn more about the program and fill out a brief application. You’ll answer questions about your career goals, military experience and mentoring preferences.

What’s Next?

ACP staff will reach out within 24 hours. They’ll schedule a 15-minute call to learn more about you and find the right mentor match.

Your ACP associate will hand-select a mentor match and will check in with you throughout the year-long program to provide customized resources and ensure a positive experience. 98% of Veterans who participate would recommend ACP.

The program is open to all post-9/11 Veterans who have served at least 180 days of active duty since 9/11/2001.

Whether you have a few months until your transition or are years past it, ACP’s mentors have the know-how to help you navigate a changing job market. Former Marine Corps Infantryman Noah Fielding, who separated in 2018, connected with ACP in 2024 to help him advance in his finance career.

“ACP did a great job matching me with a mentor who really helped me excel my job search and helped make me more marketable,” said Fielding, who’s now working as a Senior Project Accountant.

Mentorship doesn’t end when you accept a job offer. You’ll continue to gain valuable insights on staying relevant, growing your skillset and keeping your network warm. Fielding, who hopes to ultimately land a Chief Financial Officer position, is working with his mentor to further develop the leadership skills he’s gained on the job and in the Marine Corps.

More than a mentorship

On-demand resources and weekly events supercharge your mentorship experience:

ACP’s weekly LinkedIn Live webinars go deep on timely topics and connect Veterans directly with partner companies.

ACP’s networking group, ACP Connects, shares employment opportunities from military-friendly employers and professional development resources.

Veterans interested in entrepreneurship can join the ACP Village for small business-specific community support and resources.

ACP’s Mentors come from America’s top companies, universities and organizations. Mentors work with Veterans on topics like resume building, interview preparation, networking, understanding today’s job market and much more.

If you’re at a career crossroads, mentorship can provide the direction you need. “Having Max as a mentor has changed my professional trajectory,” shared Navy Veteran Sebastian Mendieta on his experience with ACP. “Prior to meeting Max, I was unhappy in my professional life. Since our relationship started, I’ve begun a career in tech that aligns with my personal and professional values… He has gone the extra mile to support me.”

To start receiving free, personalized career guidance from an experienced mentor, join ACP’s no-cost mentorship program today.

Interested in becoming a mentor? If you have 10+ years of post-military work experience and are better suited to provide career advice to a newly transitioned Veteran, ACP is always seeking enthusiastic Mentors who can commit an hour a month. Sign up as a mentor today.

