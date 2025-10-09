Veterans Day National Committee Selects Regional Sites for 2025
The Veterans Day National Committee (VDNC) hosts the annual National Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11 at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony commences at 11:00 a.m. ET with a Presidential Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by Veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries.
To ensure fitting tributes occur across the country, VA and the VDNC encouraged communities and nonprofit organizations to host VA-approved Veterans Day observances. This year, 56 communities across 28 states will host VA-recognized Veterans Day observances to pay tribute to America’s heroes.
Each regional site receives a supply of Veterans Day posters, military ceremonial support from the Department of War (DoW), and a certificate from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs for inclusion in their event programs.
Click here after Veterans Day if you are interested in applying for your community to become a regional site in 2026.
The list of VA-recognized regional Veterans Day sites for 2025 is below. Can’t make it to a regional site? Many local Veterans Day ceremonies and parades are held nationwide. Check your local news TV stations and websites, Veterans organizations and charities, or click here to access VA’s events calendar for more information.
Alabama
Huntsville, AL
Birmingham, AL
Mobile, Alabama – Mobile County
Mobile, AL
Montgomery, AL
Alaska
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Anchorage, AK
Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ
California
Beaumont, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Merced, CA
Truckee, CA
Colorado
Loveland, CO
Veterans Memorial, Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Florida
Bunnell, Flagler County, Florida
Bunnell, FL
Veterans Memorial Park, Oldsmar, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Ponce Inlet, Volusia County, Florida
Ponce Inlet, FL
H.C. Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum
Tampa, FL
Georgia
Georgia Veterans Day Association – Atlanta, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Covington, GA
Indiana
Oak Hill Cemetery – City of Evansville
Evansville, IN
Kansas
Leavenworth City with Leavenworth County, KS
Baldwin City, KS
Maryland
Annapolis, MD
Brunswick, MD
Veterans Memorial Park, Ocean Pines, MD
Ocean Pines, MD
Salisbury, MD
Massachusetts
Fall River, MA
City of Gardner
Gardner, MA
Michigan
Mio, MI
Minnesota
Mankato, MN
Mississippi
Biloxi, MS
Long Beach, MS
Missouri
St. Louis, MO
St. Robert, MO
Hollister R-V School District – Veterans Day Ceremony
Hollister, MO
Butler County Veterans Memorial Wall in Poplar Bluff, Missouri
Poplar Bluff, MO
Montana
Lincoln, Montana – Lewis & Clark
Lincoln, MT
New Hampshire
Atkinson, NH
New Jersey
Union County, NJ
New York
Stone Ridge, NY
North Carolina
Jacksonville, NC
Lillington, NC
Oklahoma
Duncan, OK
The Town of Langston City, Oklahoma
Langston, OK
Ponca City, OK
Oregon
Roseburg, OR
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA
South Carolina
North Charleston, SC
Columbia, SC
Tennessee
Gatlinburg, TN
Texas
Fort Worth, Tarrant County, Texas
Fort Worth, TX
Central Texas – Killeen, Texas; Harker Heights, Texas; and Copperas Cove, Texas
Harker Heights, TX
Virginia
Farmville, VA
Southside Hampton Roads Cities of Virginia
Norfolk, VA
Washington
Auburn, WA
Port Angeles, WA
West Richland, WA
