Veterans Day National Committee Selects Regional Sites for 2025

The Veterans Day National Committee (VDNC) hosts the annual National Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11 at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony commences at 11:00 a.m. ET with a Presidential Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by Veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries.

To ensure fitting tributes occur across the country, VA and the VDNC encouraged communities and nonprofit organizations to host VA-approved Veterans Day observances. This year, 56 communities across 28 states will host VA-recognized Veterans Day observances to pay tribute to America’s heroes.

Each regional site receives a supply of Veterans Day posters, military ceremonial support from the Department of War (DoW), and a certificate from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs for inclusion in their event programs.

Click here after Veterans Day if you are interested in applying for your community to become a regional site in 2026.

The list of VA-recognized regional Veterans Day sites for 2025 is below. Can’t make it to a regional site? Many local Veterans Day ceremonies and parades are held nationwide. Check your local news TV stations and websites, Veterans organizations and charities, or click here to access VA’s events calendar for more information.

Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, AL

National Veterans Day Parade

Birmingham, AL

Mobile, Alabama – Mobile County

Mobile, AL

City of Montgomery

Montgomery, AL

Alaska

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

Anchorage, AK

Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

Scottsdale, AZ

California

City of Beaumont

Beaumont, CA

City of Palm Springs

Palm Springs, CA

Merced Field of Honor

Merced, CA

Town of Truckee, California

Truckee, CA

Colorado

Loveland Colorado

Loveland, CO

Veterans Memorial, Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO

Florida

Bunnell, Flagler County, Florida

Bunnell, FL

Veterans Memorial Park, Oldsmar, FL

Oldsmar, FL

Ponce Inlet, Volusia County, Florida

Ponce Inlet, FL

H.C. Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum

Tampa, FL

Georgia

Georgia Veterans Day Association – Atlanta, GA

Kennesaw, GA

American Legion Post 77

Covington, GA

Indiana

Oak Hill Cemetery – City of Evansville

Evansville, IN

Kansas

Leavenworth City with Leavenworth County, KS

Baldwin City, KS

Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, MD

City of Brunswick

Brunswick, MD

Veterans Memorial Park, Ocean Pines, MD

Ocean Pines, MD

Salisbury, MD

Massachusetts

Bristol County, Massachusetts

Fall River, MA

City of Gardner

Gardner, MA

Michigan

Oscoda County

Mio, MI

Minnesota

Mankato National Guard Armory

Mankato, MN

Mississippi

Gulfport, Mississippi

Biloxi, MS

Pass Christian, MS

Long Beach, MS

Missouri

City of St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, MO

City of St. Robert

St. Robert, MO

Hollister R-V School District – Veterans Day Ceremony

Hollister, MO

Butler County Veterans Memorial Wall in Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Poplar Bluff, MO

Montana

Lincoln, Montana – Lewis & Clark

Lincoln, MT

New Hampshire

Town of Atkinson, NH

Atkinson, NH

New Jersey

Union County

Union County, NJ

New York

Stone Ridge Fire Company

Stone Ridge, NY

North Carolina

Jacksonville, North Carolina

Jacksonville, NC

Harnett County

Lillington, NC

Oklahoma

Duncan, OK in Stephens County

Duncan, OK

The Town of Langston City, Oklahoma

Langston, OK

Ponca City, Oklahoma

Ponca City, OK

Oregon

Douglas County, Oregon

Roseburg, OR

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA

South Carolina

City of North Charleston

North Charleston, SC

Mission BBQ

Columbia, SC

Tennessee

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Gatlinburg, TN

Texas

Fort Worth, Tarrant County, Texas

Fort Worth, TX

Central Texas – Killeen, Texas; Harker Heights, Texas; and Copperas Cove, Texas

Harker Heights, TX

Virginia

Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, VA

Southside Hampton Roads Cities of Virginia

Norfolk, VA

Washington

Auburn, Washington

Auburn, WA

Port Angeles, Washington

Port Angeles, WA

West Richland, Washington

West Richland, WA