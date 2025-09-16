Therapy dog and owner provide healing power

National Dog Day is a celebration of all dogs, and Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) would like to honor the power of one dog, Willie Nelson, and the profound impact he and his owner, Ann Harris, have on Veterans and their families.

When Harris’ husband, Leslie, an Army Vietnam Veteran, was nearing the end of his life, he gifted her Willie so she wouldn’t be lonely after he passed. Deeply touched by the exceptional care she and her husband received at VHSO, Harris felt a strong desire to give back to VHSO and Veterans who had supported them in their time of need. This sense of gratitude inspired her to contribute in ways she hoped would touch the lives of others, just as the hospital staff and Veterans had touched their lives.

“I wanted to find a way to express my gratitude for the compassionate care my husband and I have received at VHSO,” Harris shared. “I wanted to do something meaningful that could help other Veterans.”

Harris, who also receives care at VHSO under CHAMPVA, found solace and purpose while grieving by working with a Whole Health coach. Together, Harris and Willie embarked on a transformative yearlong journey to become a therapy dog team. Once they graduated, they signed up to be volunteers at the medical center.

“Willie and I have been volunteering at VHSO for the past two years. Every time we meet new people, we see their faces light up. We’ve helped Veterans through chemotherapy, visited patients whose families couldn’t be there, and tried to bring joy and appreciation everywhere we go,” Harris explained. “I know Leslie would be proud of Willie and I.”

Here’s to Willie Nelson and Ann Harris for their heartfelt service! VHSO proudly celebrates your unwavering dedication and joy you bring to Veterans. Your contributions have made a world of difference, and your compassion continues to inspire us all.