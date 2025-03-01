NYSOFA and NYSDOH Recognize September as Sepsis Awareness Month t... September 15, 2025 | 3:01 PM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA and NYSDOH Recognize September as Sepsis Awareness Month to Raise Awareness of Life-Threatening Condition

During Sepsis Awareness Month, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) warn New Yorkers of all ages about the risks of sepsis, a severe and life-threatening, but often preventable, condition. While anyone can develop sepsis, older adults are among those at highest risk.

Recognizing Sepsis Awareness Month in the Empire State, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation stating, “we must and will continue to raise awareness of the dangers of sepsis to help individuals recognize the signs of the medical emergency, and to strengthen sepsis treatments for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

Sepsis is the body’s extreme and life-threatening response to an infection, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. While sepsis is a leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, approximately 90% of cases occur in the community, making early recognition by everyone critical. Approximately 6 percent of hospitalizations are due to sepsis and 35 percent of in-hospital deaths are due to sepsis.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “Sepsis can be deadly and does not discriminate by age. It is particularly threatening to older adults, young children and people with underlying medical conditions, so it’s vital to know the sign and symptoms. Get immediate medical help if you experience fever, extreme pain, high heart rate, shortness of breath, confusion and clammy or sweaty skin.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “People who are older, very young, pregnant or have underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for developing sepsis, a serious bloodstream infection. As we recognize Sepsis Awareness Month, I urge all New Yorkers to be aware of the symptoms associated with sepsis and act fast to seek medical treatment if they suspect this life-threatening condition.”

Recently, Director Olsen hosted a livestream with Thomas Heymann, President and CEO of Sepsis Alliance, and Orlaith Staunton, founder of END SEPSIS, The Legacy of Rory Staunton, to highlight efforts to raise awareness of sepsis. Watch it on YouTube.

Risk Factors

While anyone can develop sepsis, NYSDOH says those at higher risk include:

Adults 65 years of age or older.

Children younger than one year of age.

People with weakened immune systems.

People with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, lung disease, cancer, or kidney disease.

People with recent severe illness or hospitalization.

People who have had sepsis before.

Identifying Sepsis

It is crucial you get medical care right away if you have an infection that is not getting better or is getting worse. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says a person with sepsis might have one or more signs or symptoms:

High heart rate or weak pulse

Confusion or disorientation

Extreme pain or discomfort

Fever, shivering, or feeling very cold

Shortness of breath

Clammy or sweaty skin

According to NYSDOH, severe sepsis and septic shock impact approximately 73,000 adults and 600 children in New York each year. Nationally, at least 1.7 million adults will develop sepsis. At least 350,000 adults who develop sepsis die during their hospitalization or are discharged to hospice. One in three people who dies in a hospital had sepsis during that hospitalization. Among other facts provided by Sepsis Alliance and END SEPSIS, The Legacy of Rory Staunton:

Every 90 seconds someone in the U.S. dies of sepsis.

Sepsis claims the lives of more children than cancer – 18 children each day.

Sepsis is the primary driver of readmission to a hospital (30-day readmissions).

Please visit NYSOFA's website for more data about sepsis and older adults.

Sepsis and New York State

In September 2025, Governor Hochul proclaimed September as Sepsis Awareness Month in New York State. New York State has long led in sepsis prevention and intervention efforts, including Rory’s Regulations. In response to the tragic death of Rory Staunton, New York State was the first in the nation to establish a statewide mandate requiring all hospitals to adopt sepsis protocols. The protocols were designed to improve rapid identification and treatment of sepsis. Sepsis awareness training is also mandated as part of the Infection Control and Barrier Precautions training required of certain licensed professionals in New York.

Additionally, since 2014, Rory’s Regulations and the resulting NYS Sepsis Care Improvement Initiative have worked with hospitals to: improve early detection of severe sepsis and septic shock; initiate timely interventions and treatment; and reduce overall death from sepsis. Rory’s Regulations, and the efforts by NYSDOH and New York State hospitals, saved more than 16,000 lives between 2015 and 2019.

NYSOFA, Sepsis Alliance, the Association on Aging in New York, the Home Care Association of New York State (HCA), and END SEPSIS, The Legacy of Rory Staunton have worked together to provide sepsis education and resources for organizations that serve older adults, including social media graphics on the signs of sepsis. These are available in 12 languages for the public to share. See NYSOFA’s sepsis prevention webpage to download these and other resources at https://aging.ny.gov/sepsis.

Sepsis Alliance President and CEO Thomas Heymann said, “Sepsis kills more Americans each year than breast cancer, prostate cancer, and opioid overdoses combined, yet too few people know the signs and symptoms. We applaud New York State’s leadership in recognizing Sepsis Awareness Month and prioritizing education and prevention. By working together to raise awareness, especially among older adults and vulnerable populations, we can save lives and reduce the devastating toll that sepsis takes on families and communities across New York and the nation.”

Ciaran & Orlaith Staunton, Founders of END Sepsis, The Legacy of Rory Staunton said, “Rory’s Regulations in New York have effectively saved lives and spared thousands of families the heartbreak we endured by ensuring hospitals act quickly to identify and treat sepsis. But the colossal and preventable loss of life continues across our nation and demands the same bold, comprehensive response nationwide. After more than a decade of sustained advocacy following the death of our son, we are finally seeing real progress by federal health care agencies and Congress. The bipartisan SEPSIS Act, introduced into the Senate earlier this year, and championed by our own Senator Chuck Schumer, is a critical step. Real change is finally happening—and it will take all of us to make it a reality. Visit https://www.endsepsis.org/legislative-action/ to contact your Senators and urge their support for the SEPSIS Act."

Home Care Association of New York State (HCA) President and CEO Al Cardillo said, “The vast majority of sepsis-related infections originate in home and community, and home health agencies are exceptionally well-positioned partners in sepsis prevention, early identification, and rapid response – which is essential to save health and life in sepsis. The highest risk, most vulnerable populations for sepsis are mirrored in the populations served and reached by home health. HCA’s work with Sepsis Alliance, END SEPSIS, IPRO, the State Departments of Health and Aging, and clinical experts in New York State and nationally, led us to develop unique clinical tools and protocols that are used by home health care to detect and intervene when sepsis criteria are detected in an individual. HCA urges all home and community health agencies to adopt and utilize these home health sepsis tools to save lives, prevent sepsis disability, and help save hundreds of millions – perhaps billions – in health costs in New York and across the U.S.”

Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Becky Preve said, “Sepsis is a devastating life-ending and life-altering issue that is largely misunderstood. During Sepsis Awareness Month, NYSOFA and NYSDOH are working to provide information, education, and action to save lives and increase awareness. Understanding sepsis signs, symptoms, and interventions can change the trajectory of the long-term consequences of sepsis.”

Additional Resources

New York State Department of Health

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Sepsis Alliance

END SEPSIS, The Legacy of Rory Staunton

Home Care Association of New York State

