Frameless Safety, Verified: ANZZI’s Shower Door for Bathtub Collection Elevates Home Protection

ANZZI introduces new frameless shower doors for bathtubs, blending ANSI-certified safety features with modern finishes and versatile configurations.

Our frameless tub doors are designed to give families confidence in both safety and style. With thoughtful finishes and durable components, they offer a lasting balance of function and design.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANZZI , a provider of luxury bath and kitchen fixtures, announces the expansion of its frameless shower door for bathtub lineup—engineered to combine modern aesthetics with verified safety features across multiple price points and styles. Designed around ANSI‑certified tempered glass, water‑repellent shielding, and robust stainless‑steel hardware, the collection is built to help homeowners elevate protection without sacrificing design.The frameless bathtub door collection is available now through ANZZI’s website and participating dealers. Explore the collection and compare models at https://anzzi.com/collections/tub-doors Design clarity with everyday practicalityFrameless doors visually open up compact bathrooms by eliminating bulky metal frames that can disrupt sightlines and accumulate grime. Clear tempered glass, paired with slim hardware, keeps the focus on the tilework and natural light. The low-profile thresholds, typical of frameless tub doors, contribute to a more approachable step-over height than many legacy framed systems.Maintenance is equally straightforward. The combination of smooth glass planes and TSUNAMI GUARD’s water‑repellent properties helps reduce the appearance of water spots when properly maintained. With fewer crevices than framed assemblies, there are also fewer places for soap residue to accumulate. ANZZI publishes care guides for each series, outlining simple cleaning routines and compatible products to support long‑term clarity.Hardware choices allow homeowners to match existing finishes and hardware sets—Matte Black for modern contrast, Brushed Nickel for a warm contemporary tone, or Polished Chrome for a bright, classic look. Sliding configurations offer a space‑saving footprint for narrow bath aisles, while hinged models provide a wide, unobstructed entry. In both cases, robust RHINO ALLOY components are engineered for smooth, consistent movement over time.Safety-first engineering in a clean, frameless profileBathtub spaces present unique demands for families and multigenerational households. ANZZI’s latest frameless doors address these needs with a minimal, easy‑to‑clean profile and safety components used throughout the line:- ANSI‑certified tempered DECO‑GLASS: Clear, 3/8 in. (approx.) tempered panels are designed for strength and shatter resistance as noted across ANZZI model specifications.- TSUNAMI GUARD shielding: A dual‑sided protective treatment that helps repel water to reduce fogging and visible residue, aiding clarity and maintenance.- RHINO ALLOY stainless hardware: High‑forged, corrosion‑resistant components (hinges, handles, towel bars, and sliders) support smooth operation and long‑term durability.- Reversible installation on select models: Symmetrical designs support left- or right-hand installations to accommodate common bathroom layouts.Professional installation is recommended to ensure proper alignment, sealing, and performance of frameless systems. Care guides, spec sheets, and install manuals are provided on individual product pages.Collection highlights and finish optionsThe series includes hinged and sliding configurations sized for standard tub alcoves, with finishes that coordinate across contemporary and classic bathrooms:Herald Series (hinged): Approx. 48 in. W × 58 in. H configuration featuring clear tempered DECO‑GLASS, RHINO ALLOY hinges with 180° action, and a mounted towel bar. Available finishes include Matte Black and Brushed Nickel. (Model family reference: SD‑AZ11‑01)- Galleon (hinged): Approx. 48 in. W × 58 in. H frameless tub door with TSUNAMI GUARD and minimalist hardware options, including Polished Chrome and Brushed Nickel. (Model family reference: SD‑AZ054‑01)- Raymore/Don (sliding): Approx. 60 in. W × 62 in. H frameless sliding tub doors engineered for smooth glide and a broad entry opening, offered in Matte Black,- Brushed Nickel, Polished Chrome, and select models in Brushed Gold. (Model family references: SD‑AZ8080‑01 / SD‑AZ17‑01)Across the collection, finishes commonly include Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, and Polished Chrome, with select sliding models available in Brushed Gold. Individual model pages list complete specifications, dimensions, and finish availability.About ANZZIANZZI offers world‑class craftsmanship across luxury bath and kitchen fixtures, specializing in faucets, shower systems, tubs, doors, and accessories. The brand’s design ethos emphasizes durable materials, artisan detailing, and versatile styles that integrate seamlessly into modern homes. ANZZI supports customers and professionals with detailed product documentation, dedicated support, and a broad catalog of coordinated collections.

