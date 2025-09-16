MDA Urges Farmers: Put Safety First with Anhydrous Ammonia This Fall

As Minnesota farmers wrap up harvest and prepare for fall fertilizer applications, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding growers and applicators that safety must come before speed when handling anhydrous ammonia (NH3).

Accidents involving NH3 can cause severe injuries or even be fatal. To reduce risks, the MDA is urging farmers, fertilizer dealers, and custom applicators to take extra precautions during application, transport, and storage.

“Anhydrous ammonia is an important fertilizer, but it’s use isn’t without risk,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Slowing down, wearing protective gear, and keeping water on hand can make the difference between a safe season and serious injury.”

Applicators should wear NH3-rated goggles and gloves, avoid contact lenses, and keep at least 5 gallons of clean emergency water within reach. Because transfer lines can contain residual ammonia, they should be handled with caution. Standing upwind while transferring or bleeding lines and securing valves before taking breaks helps minimize risk. Equipment should be positioned downwind and kept clear of homes, people, and livestock.

Storage and transport also demand close attention. The MDA reminds farmers and applicators to:

Never assume NH3 lines are empty.

Wear protective gear when working with tanks or transport units.

Equip storage sites with proper safety water—either a 150-gallon open-top container, or a shower and plumbed eyewash—plus a five-gallon container of clean water with every nurse tank.

Observe transport limits: Do not exceed 30 miles per hour, display a slow-moving vehicle emblem visible from the rear, and secure tanks with two independent chains in addition to the hitch pin or clip.

If an accident occurs, seek immediate medical care, call 911, and then contact the Minnesota Duty Officer at 800-422-0798.

Under the state’s Groundwater Protection Rule, fall nitrogen fertilizer application is prohibited in vulnerable groundwater areas. View a map of the vulnerable regions of the state.

To reduce environmental impact and improve crop efficiency elsewhere, the MDA reminds farmers to apply NH3 only when soil temperatures average 50°F or cooler.

For current soil temperatures, vulnerable area maps, and complete safety guidance, visit the MDA’s website.

View the MDA’s interactive map to find the current 6-inch soil temperature and the past week’s history.

