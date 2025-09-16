ClearPoint Health Launches ClearChoice Health Plans: A New Era of Employer-Built Benefits for Mid-Sized Employers

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearPoint Health today announced the launch of ClearChoice Health Plans, a modern benefits framework designed to deliver high-value care, a holistic health experience for employees, and measurable savings for small and mid-sized employers.For decades, employers have been forced to choose between fully insured and level-funded models that drive costs higher year after year, or worse, self-funding arrangements that are too complex to manage or measure. The result: fragmented vendors, compliance risk, and plans that fail to deliver value.ClearChoice Health Plans were built to change that. Instead of forcing employers to navigate a maze of disconnected vendors or choose from a limited list of partners, ClearChoice brings everything together under a modern framework, empowering customized plan designs, that are simple to adopt, sustainable to manage, and built around whole-life care.• ClearOS - The digital-first operating system that simplifies oversight and connects the entire plan.• ClearAdmin – Aligns administration, compliance, and plan design to safeguard employers• ClearCare – Delivers concierge clinical programs that improve access and reduce avoidable spend.• ClearPurpose – Provides an intuitive measurement and enablement model that rewards employers for proactive strategies that strengthen their workforce.“Employers deserve more than just insurance — they deserve a plan that evolves with the market, keeps costs aligned with performance and engagement, and delivers a better experience for their people,” said Jeb Dunkelberger, CEO at ClearPoint Health. “ClearChoice Health Plans deliver on that promise by pairing a performance-based captive with a framework built to outperform legacy insurance models.”Every ClearChoice Health Plan is fully integrated with ClearPoint Health’s captive platform, making the captive the foundation on which performance is built. This approach allows employers to capture the financial advantages of alternative funding while ensuring stability, accountability, and measurable impact year after year.About ClearPoint HealthClearPoint Health, based in West Palm Beach, FL, is a digital alternative funding marketplace and platform that empowers benefit advisors to deliver progressive, transparent, and affordable health plans to small and midsize employers. With a focus on innovation, accountability, and clinical integration, ClearPoint Health builds solutions that protect employer budgets while enhancing the care experience for employees. For more information on ClearChoice Health Plans, visit https://getclearpoint.com/great-health-plans-start-here/

